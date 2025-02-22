A fusion of ethical luxury and storytelling, this collection redefines fashion with purpose

Motherhood is a profound journey, one that reshapes and redefines every aspect of a woman’s life. For many, it’s a transformative experience that brings forth new perspectives, emotions, and creative impulses. Kritika Murarka, the founder and head designer of her eponymous luxury brand, dedicates the creation of her latest collection, Tales of Red, to this experience. “The collection is a personal reflection of my journey into motherhood, it symbolises transformation and celebrates the multifaceted emotions associated with this life-changing experience. The use of red signifies passion, love, and strength, reflecting my personal narrative,” says Kritika Murarka.

The collection’s powerful themes make it a true celebration of womanhood and self-discovery. The storytelling of Tales of Red is further highlighted by its thoughtfully chosen motifs. Circles and stripes, symbols of unity and continuity, are elegantly integrated into the designs, embodying themes of completeness and resilience. “These elements convey a sense of wholeness which reflects the emotional journey and strength found in motherhood,” shares Kritika. The use of luxurious fabrics such as handloom silk, organza tissue, satin, and cotton net ensures that the collection is as comfortable as it is breathtaking, perfectly balancing luxury with everyday wearability. Tailoring is a crucial element in Tales of Red, with pieces like the Silk embroidered blazer and the Embroidered poplin cuff-dress embodying both structure and grace. Each garment showcases impeccable craftsmanship with precise stitching, while delicate embellishments add a touch of femininity and elegance.