A fusion of ethical luxury and storytelling, this collection redefines fashion with purpose

Motherhood is a profound journey, one that reshapes and redefines every aspect of a woman’s life. For many, it’s a transformative experience that brings forth new perspectives, emotions, and creative impulses. Kritika Murarka, the founder and head designer of her eponymous luxury brand, dedicates the creation of her latest collection, Tales of Red, to this experience. “The collection is a personal reflection of my journey into motherhood, it symbolises transformation and celebrates the multifaceted emotions associated with this life-changing experience. The use of red signifies passion, love, and strength, reflecting my personal narrative,” says Kritika Murarka.
The collection’s powerful themes make it a true celebration of womanhood and self-discovery. The storytelling of Tales of Red is further highlighted by its thoughtfully chosen motifs. Circles and stripes, symbols of unity and continuity, are elegantly integrated into the designs, embodying themes of completeness and resilience. “These elements convey a sense of wholeness which reflects the emotional journey and strength found in motherhood,” shares Kritika. The use of luxurious fabrics such as handloom silk, organza tissue, satin, and cotton net ensures that the collection is as comfortable as it is breathtaking, perfectly balancing luxury with everyday wearability. Tailoring is a crucial element in Tales of Red, with pieces like the Silk embroidered blazer and the Embroidered poplin cuff-dress embodying both structure and grace. Each garment showcases impeccable craftsmanship with precise stitching, while delicate embellishments add a touch of femininity and elegance.
Kritika Murarka builds its identity with fabrics like handwoven khadi, silks, and cotton sourced from Bengal weavers. These materials are transformed into vibrant prints and contemporary cuts that speak to a global audience while preserving the authenticity of India’s textile heritage.
Sustainability is also a cornerstone of Tales of Red. “By using natural, handwoven fabrics from local artisans, including the vibrant ajrakh prints created using traditional techniques from the artisans of Kutch, Gujarat, we promote ethical fashion while minimising our environmental impact,” says Kritika. The brand’s commitment to sustainability extends to its zerowaste fashion collection, which incorporates upcycled fabrics to reduce waste and support eco-friendly practices.
Signature pieces from Tales of Red include the bold Red stripe polka scarf dress, the sophisticated Silk embroidered blazer, and the elegant Red circle embroidered kaftan. These garments, with their intricate hand embroidery and innovative use of textures and natural dyes, embody the collection’s themes of transformation, empowerment, and the beauty of womanhood.
Through Tales of Red, Kritika Murarka creates a powerful narrative that resonates with women on a deeply personal level. The collection honours their journeys, embracing the changes that come with life and empowering them to celebrate their own transformations.
Price starts at INR 10,500. Available online.