This collection addresses the evolving needs of the modern man

XYXX is redefining men’s fashion with its latest collection, blending versatility, comfort, and style for the modern man. Inspired by today’s fast-paced lifestyle, the collection seamlessly transitions from work to leisure, ensuring you stay confident and at ease throughout the day. “The new collection addresses the evolving needs of the modern man,” says Harshad Panchal, lead designer. “From athleisure to sleek workwear, we’ve curated pieces that are both functional and stylish.”
Key pieces like the Pulse athleisure line offer maximum comfort, while the Amp and Velocity collections transition effortlessly from office hours to off-duty moments. The Alterra range provides lightweight winter essentials, ensuring you stay warm without sacrificing style. “It’s all about blending practicality and sophistication,” Harshad adds.
A standout in this collection is the introduction of the Shacket, combining the structured style of a jacket with the laid-back comfort of a shirt. Harshad calls it “a game-changer” for its versatility. The Mobile Pants, designed for comfort and functionality, complement the Shacket perfectly. Oversized hoodies and sweatpants also make a bold statement, offering relaxed fits that have quickly become fan favourites.
The collection features a sophisticated colour palette, with shades like opal grey, ash grey, olive green, and auburn red, alongside bold neon green hoodies. “The colours reflect the modern man’s dynamic lifestyle, balancing calm and energetic tones,” says Harshad.
Incorporating innovative fabrics, XYXX offers durability and flexibility. “Our Workleisure Collection combines stretchy, lightweight fabrics with durability,” Harshad explains. The Alterra range’s IntelliHeat Fabric Technology provides warmth without bulk, perfect for colder climates.
The brand’s latest collection offers functional, stylish pieces, ensuring the modern man is ready for whatever life throws his way.
Price starts at INR 1,049.
Available online.
