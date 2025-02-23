This collection addresses the evolving needs of the modern man

Key pieces like the Pulse athleisure line offer maximum comfort, while the Amp and Velocity collections transition effortlessly from office hours to off-duty moments. The Alterra range provides lightweight winter essentials, ensuring you stay warm without sacrificing style. “It’s all about blending practicality and sophistication,” Harshad adds.

A standout in this collection is the introduction of the Shacket, combining the structured style of a jacket with the laid-back comfort of a shirt. Harshad calls it “a game-changer” for its versatility. The Mobile Pants, designed for comfort and functionality, complement the Shacket perfectly. Oversized hoodies and sweatpants also make a bold statement, offering relaxed fits that have quickly become fan favourites.