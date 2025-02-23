WeaverStory’s ‘Ghazal’ collection is an homage to the timeless relationship between a poet and his muse

The colour palette is evocative, blending warmth, depth, and emotion. Women’s wear features hues like mustard yellow, dark plum, rust orange, bottle green, and red, each symbolising different facets of the muse’s beauty and the poet’s deep connection to her. Mustard yellow adds vibrancy, while dark plum and rust orange exude richness and elegance. Bottle green and red reflect passion and strength, both central themes of the collection. For men, the palette is equally refined. Timeless black and red combine with green and blue for a sense of calm and sophistication. Luxurious gold introduces a sense of richness, while pink adds a modern, fresh twist. “The colours reflect the many dimensions of the modern man—someone who is deeply rooted in tradition yet open to new, creative possibilities,” explains Nishant.

When it comes to fabrics, the Ghazal collection doesn’t disappoint. For women, the use of cotton tissue, Chanderi, and organza creates garments that are light, breathable, and luxurious. The fabrics shimmer delicately under light, adding just the right amount of elegance without overpowering the wearer. For men, moonga silk, Chanderi, tussar silk, and zari striped Chanderi reflect refined luxury, creating sophisticated pieces perfect for both formal and festive occasions. These fabrics offer comfort and timeless elegance, enhancing the wearer’s experience.