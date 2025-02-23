WeaverStory’s ‘Ghazal’ collection is an homage to the timeless relationship between a poet and his muse

Launched on the historic National Handloom Day in August 2015, WeaverStory has woven a legacy that blends sustainability, empowerment, and artistry. With a mission to preserve traditional craftsmanship while providing financial independence to artisans, the brand has slowly but surely found its place in the hearts of fashion-forward celebrities like Rasika Dugal, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Divya Khosla, Shriya Saran, and Sonam Bajwa.
Recently, the brand was entrusted with an exciting project—helping Kangana Ranaut portray the iconic character of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The collaboration involved meticulously replicating vintage saris from the era, with WeaverStory creating 10 unique pieces that seamlessly blended historical elegance with modern sensibilities.
Now, it unveils its latest offering, the Ghazal collection—an homage to the timeless relationship between a poet and his muse. This collection is a poetic blend of love, grace, and intellectual depth, with each piece telling a story of passion and elegance. “The Ghazal collection is a tribute to the ethereal bond between a poet and his muse,” says Nishant Malhotra, founder of WeaverStory. “It bridges tradition and modernity, with subtle elegance and impeccable craftsmanship woven into every thread.”
Each garment in this collection is designed to be more than just an item of clothing. From the zari striped Chanderi Nehru jackets that bring sophistication to the modern man to the delicate, floral handwork that adorns women’s garments, the collection exudes timeless beauty. Nishant describes the collection as “wearable and timeless,” with a focus on comfort, elegance, and modern appeal.
The edit offers a fresh perspective compared to previous lines, intentionally designed to be lighter and more wearable. For women, the brand has embraced minimal yet striking handwork, such as zardozi, aari, and Nakshi embroidery, adding delicate and intricate details to each garment. These details are beautifully complemented by dreamy floral motifs that wrap around the garments, creating an ethereal aesthetic that speaks to the muse’s grace and the poet’s emotional depth.
For men, the collection is all about versatility. Moonga silk kurtas, dhoti-style bottoms, and Nehru jackets are blended with handwoven motifs like Mandala boota and Chevron to create an extraordinary fusion of tradition and contemporary style. “It’s a collection that speaks to a man who is sophisticated but unafraid to embrace bold, new choices in fashion,” Nishant shares.
The colour palette is evocative, blending warmth, depth, and emotion. Women’s wear features hues like mustard yellow, dark plum, rust orange, bottle green, and red, each symbolising different facets of the muse’s beauty and the poet’s deep connection to her. Mustard yellow adds vibrancy, while dark plum and rust orange exude richness and elegance. Bottle green and red reflect passion and strength, both central themes of the collection. For men, the palette is equally refined. Timeless black and red combine with green and blue for a sense of calm and sophistication. Luxurious gold introduces a sense of richness, while pink adds a modern, fresh twist. “The colours reflect the many dimensions of the modern man—someone who is deeply rooted in tradition yet open to new, creative possibilities,” explains Nishant.
When it comes to fabrics, the Ghazal collection doesn’t disappoint. For women, the use of cotton tissue, Chanderi, and organza creates garments that are light, breathable, and luxurious. The fabrics shimmer delicately under light, adding just the right amount of elegance without overpowering the wearer. For men, moonga silk, Chanderi, tussar silk, and zari striped Chanderi reflect refined luxury, creating sophisticated pieces perfect for both formal and festive occasions. These fabrics offer comfort and timeless elegance, enhancing the wearer’s experience.
Looking ahead, Nishant gives a sneak peek into the next season. “We’re already working on the summer collection,” he says. “It will focus on minimalism, textured tailoring, and unique fabric treatments that will elevate each piece to a luxury level.” The Ghazal collection invites you into a world where every thread tells a story, every drape evokes emotion, and each garment is a reflection of timeless beauty and sophisticated craftsmanship. Through this collection, WeaverStory once again proves that fashion can be a poetic expression of both artistry and heritage, beautifully bridging the past and the present.