This newly launched label focuses on work-leisure style featuring comfortable, chic apparel
Avanday, a burgeoning women's fashion brand, has launched, offering more than just trendy apparel. Founded by sisters Aditi and Tarjini Gogia, the brand strategically blends contemporary designs with a strong emphasis on mental well-being, targeting women aged 16-40.
Avanday's collection is designed for versatility, featuring comfortable co-ords perfect for casual wear perfect for relaxed lounging or stylish brunches, and sleek work-leisure pieces that effortlessly navigate professional meetings and social gatherings. The brand also prioritises affordability and functionality, ensuring women can feel stylish and confident throughout their day.
What truly distinguishes Avanday is its innovative approach to self-care. The brand is offering, upon purchase of products amounting to a specific total, a complimentary therapy session with a licensed counselor. This initiative highlights a unique initiative that the label has taken to towards holistic wellness, addressing mental health alongside physical appearance.
The founders, Aditi and Tarjini Gogia, envision Avanday as a catalyst for inner confidence. The founders have highlighted that they "wanted to create a brand that empowers women to feel their best, inside and out," hereby emphasising the importance of mental and physical well-being.