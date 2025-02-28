Etcetera: Redefining luxury with sustainable bags

Etcetera’s diverse collection offers a bag for every occasion, from casual, everyday bags to festive designs. The newly launched Denim Collection exemplifies the brand’s modern, eco-conscious take on luxury bags. Ashima explains, “Denim has been a popular material for decades due to its universal appeal and strength. Many bag brands are now experimenting with denim because of these qualities. Consumers are now exploring materials other than animal leather. We’ve received a positive response to our denim bags, and we’re very happy about it.”

At the heart of Etcetera’s philosophy is its commitment to cruelty-free, vegan bags. The brand rejects traditional leather in favour of a mix of sustainable materials like loom fabrics, jute, canvas, and denim, with minimal use of vegan leather. “The choice for the brand to be cruelty-free was obvious,” Ashima shares. “Sustainability is a long-drawn process and a constant effort. We use a lot of loom fabrics in cotton, jute, linen, and canvas, and our goal is to use local materials in trending global styles.”

Creating bags that are both stylish and sustainable is no easy feat. One of the challenges Ashima faced was sourcing alternative materials to replace leather. “It’s tough to match the hardness and longevity of leather. We’ve had to tweak the shapes and styles to suit the materials. Different reinforcements are added based on the look and feel of the bags,” she explains. “Expecting a fabric bag to look and feel the same as animal leather is not possible, and that shift in mindset is important.”