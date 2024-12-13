Pantone Color of the Year fashion finds

Unveil contemporary allure with the Bia Corset Dress by Polite Society, now available in the warm and sophisticated Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Color of the Year. This show-stopping piece combines structure with fluidity, featuring a cinched corset waist and artful draping that creates a flattering silhouette. The cowl neckline cascades elegantly in the front, while the adjustable strap at the back ensures a tailored fit. Draped panels flow gracefully at the back, secured with delicate side buttons for an added touch of movement and charm. With a concealed zip at the back for effortless wear, this dress offers the perfect balance of boldness and refinement for your next unforgettable evening.

Price: INR 12,500. Available online.