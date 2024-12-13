Pantone Color of the Year fashion finds

Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, is a comforting and versatile shade. This season, style it with classic neutrals like cream and white for a chic, minimalist look. Pair a mocha coat with black jeans and boots for a sophisticated winter ensemble. For a bolder statement, mix mocha with vibrant colors like emerald green or deep purple. Whether you prefer a head-to-toe mocha look or subtle accents, this rich brown hue is sure to elevate your wardrobe. Here are some fashion picks for you.
Step into timeless elegance with Acel’s Sweetheart Mini Dress, reimagined in the Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse. This chic creation, crafted from luxurious satin, marries earthy warmth with a sleek, contemporary silhouette. The flattering sweetheart neckline gracefully highlights your décolletage, while bold cut-out details at the front lend a modern edge. Light, flowy, and undeniably stylish, this mini dress promises all-day comfort while retaining an air of sophisticated allure. The Mocha Mousse hue adds both depth and versatility, making it your go-to piece for standing out with grace at any occasion.
Price: INR 4,550. Available online.
Redefine your style with Asuka’s Couture Mocha Mousse Linen Blazer Set—a seamless fusion of modern sophistication and classic appeal. Tailored from premium textured twill linen, this set showcases a refined structure with a soft, earthy undertone, encapsulating the essence of the Pantone Color of the Year. The blazer's sharp lapels and streamlined fit radiate effortless elegance, while the coordinating trousers complete a polished look that's perfect for power dressing or a statement ensemble. In the versatile Mocha Mousse shade, this set adds richness to your wardrobe, ensuring you’re poised and confident at every occasion.
Price: INR 15,500. Available online.
Unveil contemporary allure with the Bia Corset Dress by Polite Society, now available in the warm and sophisticated Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Color of the Year. This show-stopping piece combines structure with fluidity, featuring a cinched corset waist and artful draping that creates a flattering silhouette. The cowl neckline cascades elegantly in the front, while the adjustable strap at the back ensures a tailored fit. Draped panels flow gracefully at the back, secured with delicate side buttons for an added touch of movement and charm. With a concealed zip at the back for effortless wear, this dress offers the perfect balance of boldness and refinement for your next unforgettable evening.
Price: INR 12,500. Available online.
Embrace the epitome of understated elegance with Shop Mauve’s Sicily Dress, featuring a flowing maxi silhouette in the exquisite Mocha Mousse—the Pantone Color of the Year. The delicately pleated bodice creates refined texture, beautifully complemented by the graceful movement of the tiered skirt. Adjustable straps ensure the perfect fit, while the discreet center-back zip adds convenience. Whether you’re attending a casual gathering or an elegant soirée, this dress promises to elevate your presence, radiating effortless charm in its warm, earthy hue.
Price: INR 4,499