Suneet Varma’s ‘Quetzalli’ celebrates agave-inspired elegance

After the much appreciated Nazm collection that was showcased at India Couture Week 2024, celebrating India’s rich decorative heritage with a touch of Bollywood romance, Suneet Varma is back with his latest collection Quetzalli, “born from an unforgettable journey to the iconic Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico,” as he tells us. Elaborating on the same, Suneet says, “This visit became the cornerstone of the collection, where the vibrant beauty of the agave fields, the meticulous craftsmanship of tequila making, and the cultural richness of Mexico came together as a creative inspiration.”
The name Quetzalli, which translates to ‘precious’ in Nahuatl, reflects the deep connection to Mexican heritage and the exquisite beauty it embodies. This collection celebrates the artistry of two worlds — PATRÓN tequila's legacy of craftsmanship and the traditional Indian couture aesthetic, blending them into a seamless expression of elegance and innovation.
Each piece tells a story of heritage and contemporary allure, reimagining the agave's elegance in couture, from the fine detailing to bold, modern silhouettes. This collaboration also mirrors PATRÓN's journey, where tradition and modernity coalesce, creating a bridge between the vibrant culture of Mexico and the opulent artistry of Indian design.
Quetzalli marks a distinctive shift from Suneet's past collections. While earlier collections often focused on Indian traditions and bridal craftsmanship, Quetzalli draws heavily on global influences, particularly Mexican artistry. Bold elements, such as intricate lace patterns and sheer fabrics, lend a daring and modern sensibility, steering away from solely Indian motifs.
“This collection uniquely captures Mexican agave-inspired designs, juxtaposing them with intricate embroidery techniques emblematic of Indian couture. The garments exude an air of international appeal, featuring designs that seamlessly balance sensuality and sophistication—perfect for the contemporary global woman,” says Suneet.
The collection showcases a variety of distinctive motifs and designs directly influenced by Mexico. Chief among them are intricate lace patterns reminiscent of Mexican artistry, combined with motifs inspired by the Weber Blue Agave plant, a defining symbol of Mexican tequila-making heritage. These motifs pay homage to the craftsmanship of Hacienda PATRÓN while maintaining a rooted connection to Suneet’s signature detailing. These elements are subtly integrated into the couture, creating a dialogue between traditional Mexican aesthetics and modern design sensibilities.
The colour palette for Quetzalli is vibrant and evocative of Mexico's diverse landscapes and cultural symbolism. Expect to see tones such as: Emerald Green: Symbolising the lush agave fields of Mexico. Earthy Browns: Inspired by the richness of the soil and natural tequila-making process. Tequila Gold: Reflecting the golden tones of PATRÓN tequila and luxury. Agave Blue: Paying homage to the vibrant hue of the agave plants. Crimson Red: Representing Mexico's passionate culture and lively traditions.
These bold hues are complemented by softer tones such as sheer whites and neutral shades, creating a harmonious balance of vibrancy and elegance. The interplay of these colours breathes life into the collection, making it a visual representation of Mexican tradition infused with Indian artistry.
Furthermore, a luxurious range of fabrics has been carefully selected to complement the intricate designs and motifs. Lace: To capture the essence of Mexican craftsmanship.
Sheer materials: To infuse a sense of modernity and sensuality. Satin: For its timeless elegance and smooth drape. Organza: To provide structure while retaining a delicate and airy aesthetic. These fabrics allow for versatile designs that are light, flowy, and effortlessly chic, yet rooted in tradition.
Quetzalli offers a diverse range of silhouettes catering to the modern global woman who appreciates a blend of elegance and boldness. Flowy Skirts: Perfect for movement and elegance, designed with Mexican-inspired detailing. Structured Jackets: Versatile pieces that can be styled for day or evening looks. Embroidered Tops: Featuring bold designs that stand out on their own or paired with separates. Bold Separates: Combining comfort with high fashion, ideal for mix-and-match styling. Cocktail Dresses: Designed with lace and sheer accents, these exude glamour and sophistication. Each silhouette is thoughtfully curated to celebrate femininity while offering an edge of contemporary appeal, making Quetzalli a standout in Suneet's oeuvre.
