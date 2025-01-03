Suneet Varma’s ‘Quetzalli’ celebrates agave-inspired elegance

After the much appreciated Nazm collection that was showcased at India Couture Week 2024, celebrating India’s rich decorative heritage with a touch of Bollywood romance, Suneet Varma is back with his latest collection Quetzalli, “born from an unforgettable journey to the iconic Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico,” as he tells us. Elaborating on the same, Suneet says, “This visit became the cornerstone of the collection, where the vibrant beauty of the agave fields, the meticulous craftsmanship of tequila making, and the cultural richness of Mexico came together as a creative inspiration.”

The name Quetzalli, which translates to ‘precious’ in Nahuatl, reflects the deep connection to Mexican heritage and the exquisite beauty it embodies. This collection celebrates the artistry of two worlds — PATRÓN tequila's legacy of craftsmanship and the traditional Indian couture aesthetic, blending them into a seamless expression of elegance and innovation.