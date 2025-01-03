‘Teele Dharo’ is a contemporary tribute to Uttarakhand’s rich heritage and artistry

Vasundhra Raj, founder and creative director of Vasundhra Raj Luxury, calls Teele Dharo a “celebration of the exemplary and the unique,” an ode to the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand that inspire both the jewellery and the very essence of the campaign. “At its heart, Teele Dharo captures the beauty, craftsmanship, and stories of this region through a contemporary yet traditional lens,” she adds. Each jewellery piece is more than just an ornament—it's a tribute to the heritage of Uttarakhand, reimagined with a modern touch that speaks to today’s discerning customers.

The jewellery collection itself is as enchanting as the song. Teele Dharo isn’t just a video; it’s a beautifully crafted tapestry of tradition, artistry, and modernity. The jewellery pieces are intricately designed, telling stories of Uttarakhand’s timeless artistry while embracing today’s aesthetic. Customers can look forward to pieces that aren't just ornaments—they’re expressions, crafted to evoke emotion and heritage with every wear.