‘Teele Dharo’ is a contemporary tribute to Uttarakhand’s rich heritage and artistry

Teele Dharo—an evocative new music video that weaves together the soul of Uttarakhand, created in collaboration with Coke Studio Bharat artist Digvijay Singh Pariyar, folk legend Kamla Devi, the brilliant Shiwani Bhagwat, and other talented artists from across India. This campaign offers a fresh, immersive lens into the beauty of Uttarakhand, showcasing the region’s hidden cultural treasures and age-old customs, seamlessly blending them with contemporary artistry that resonates with the modern soul. The jewellery collection, born from this campaign, speaks to the heart of those who cherish authenticity, beauty, and heritage.
Vasundhra Raj, founder and creative director of Vasundhra Raj Luxury, calls Teele Dharo a “celebration of the exemplary and the unique,” an ode to the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand that inspire both the jewellery and the very essence of the campaign. “At its heart, Teele Dharo captures the beauty, craftsmanship, and stories of this region through a contemporary yet traditional lens,” she adds. Each jewellery piece is more than just an ornament—it's a tribute to the heritage of Uttarakhand, reimagined with a modern touch that speaks to today’s discerning customers.
The jewellery collection itself is as enchanting as the song. Teele Dharo isn’t just a video; it’s a beautifully crafted tapestry of tradition, artistry, and modernity. The jewellery pieces are intricately designed, telling stories of Uttarakhand’s timeless artistry while embracing today’s aesthetic. Customers can look forward to pieces that aren't just ornaments—they’re expressions, crafted to evoke emotion and heritage with every wear.
The collection showcases iconic jewellery pieces native to the hills of Uttarakhand—pieces that have been lovingly reimagined for today’s world. “The lyrics of the song poetically celebrate a woman’s beauty adorned with traditional mountain jewellery,” says Vasundhra. “Naths, bulakis, and gold bangles are symbols of cultural heritage, and we’ve infused these timeless pieces with a fresh perspective, blending tradition and modernity seamlessly.” The focus is on an exclusive collection that includes intricately designed naths, mangteekas, necklaces, and rings, each thoughtfully crafted to honor its origins while ensuring it’s relevant for the modern wearer.
Teele Dharo is also the name of the collection, and launching it through a video campaign was a conscious decision to create a deeper, more emotional connection with the audience. “The jewellery industry often feels overly commercial, lacking the human-to-human connection that we wanted to foster,” Vasundhra explains. “We wanted the jewellery to resonate emotionally, not just commercially. By introducing it through a video, we hope to transport the audience to the heart of Uttarakhand, where they can experience not just the jewellery but the story it tells, the beauty of our roots, and the music that stirs our souls.” The video is more than just an advertisement; it’s a bridge between heritage and modern sensibilities, a non-commercial invitation to see jewellery as an extension of one’s own identity and emotions.
The collection itself is a true masterpiece, drawing inspiration from the rich gulabi tones of the song, creating a vibrant palette that beautifully reflects its cultural roots. “Shades of rubies, tourmalines, spinels, and rubellites, all set in either 22kt or 18kt gold, blend modern and traditional aesthetics,” Vasundhra shares. “The motifs are inspired by the natural beauty of Uttarakhand—delicate floral patterns, intricate bird designs—and the variety of stone shapes, including oval, emerald, and round cuts, add versatility and uniqueness to each piece.” The collection is a celebration of diversity in both design and colour, offering something for every taste.
What makes this collection truly different from previous ones? “It’s expansive,” Vasundhra says. “Over 200 exquisite pieces, spanning a wide range of categories. From intricate brooches, naths, mangteekas, and matha pattis to pearl chokers, necklaces, and beautifully crafted waist belts made of pearls and beads, this collection pushes boundaries.” Unlike past collections, which focused on a more selective approach, Teele Dharo celebrates boldness, individuality, and versatility, even expanding into new categories like bajubands and anklets. The collection embodies a spirit of uniqueness, catering to those who dare to stand out.
As for styling? The collection is as versatile as it is beautiful. “These pieces can be styled in so many ways,” Vasundhra suggests. “Pair them with a classic white shirt and jeans for a chic, effortless look, or drape them over a silk saree for timeless elegance. Add them to an evening gown for a sophisticated date night, and watch them truly shine in any setting.” The collection’s diversity is its strength, offering both heavy statement pieces and delicate designs, perfect for layering and experimenting with different outfits. Whether you're looking to make a bold statement or add a subtle touch of elegance, there’s a piece for every mood and occasion.
With Teele Dharo, Vasundhra Raj Luxury invites you to experience the magic of Uttarakhand, where heritage, artistry, and emotion meet to create a jewellery collection that tells stories, connects hearts, and celebrates the essence of who we are.
Price starts at INR 80,000.
Available online.
