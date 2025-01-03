This new edit celebrates the sophistication that a woman of today carries

Soft and bold — often seen as contrasting facets of femininity, Twinkle Hanspal brings a fresh perspective to fashion combining both. Known for its understated yet striking silhouettes, the label is a celebration of contrasts where structure complements fluidity, and simplicity coexists with sophistication. The brand’s latest offering, the Moonriver collection, perfectly encapsulates the idea that each garment is crafted with precision to strike the perfect balance between form and function, offering an elegant fit without sacrificing ease of movement. Inspired by the serene beauty of a moonlit river, the collection reflects strength, fluidity, and timeless sophistication.
Every piece in this edit is thoughtfully designed with soft tailoring, intricate hand-embroidered details, and clean architectural lines. These elements create versatile garments that are luxurious yet effortlessly wearable, almost like a second skin. The result? Clothing that encourages quiet confidence while allowing wearers to feel comfortable and make bold statements.
“The Moonriver collection is a tribute to the modern woman— confident yet gentle, bold yet understated. It merges romance with practicality through dreamy textures, intricate craftsmanship, and motifs inspired by nature,” explains Twinkle Hanspal, the designer. From floral appliqués that symbolise growth and resilience to subtle geometric patterns representing balance, every detail tells a story of elegance and individuality.
This season’s collection is designed for versatility, featuring tailored blazers, flowy dresses, and co-ord sets that transition seamlessly from intimate gatherings to elevated daywear. The thoughtfully curated colour palette blends soft neutrals with bold accents, creating a balance of subtlety and vibrance.
The use of natural textiles like handwoven Chanderi silk, linen satin, cotton, and even jersey adds both traditional charm and a modern edge. Sustainability is also at the heart of the brand, with a strong focus on eco-friendly materials, ethical production, and support for local artisans. Key pieces in the collection include Gigi, a draped skirt adorned with a contrast floral patch; Reva, celebrated for its intricate hand-embroidery; and Rowen, a masterpiece of watercolour art prints and delicate detailing. These designs embody the brand’s mastery of contrasts, refining familiar patterns to feel fresh yet timeless.
Prices starts at INR 12,700.
Available online.