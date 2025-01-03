This new edit celebrates the sophistication that a woman of today carries

Every piece in this edit is thoughtfully designed with soft tailoring, intricate hand-embroidered details, and clean architectural lines. These elements create versatile garments that are luxurious yet effortlessly wearable, almost like a second skin. The result? Clothing that encourages quiet confidence while allowing wearers to feel comfortable and make bold statements.

“The Moonriver collection is a tribute to the modern woman— confident yet gentle, bold yet understated. It merges romance with practicality through dreamy textures, intricate craftsmanship, and motifs inspired by nature,” explains Twinkle Hanspal, the designer. From floral appliqués that symbolise growth and resilience to subtle geometric patterns representing balance, every detail tells a story of elegance and individuality.