Venus explores layered patterns, solid contrasts, and subtle, intricate details

As winter weaves its frosty spell, our style inevitably shifts, often prioritising warmth over elegance. The struggle to layer up against the cold while preserving a touch of flair is real. Hence, finding a perfect ensemble that marries comfort with sophistication feels nothing short of a blessing. Fashion label Jayati Goenka unveils Venus, a fall festive collection inspired by the richness of Indian winter festivities. The collection redefines winter fashion with grace and warmth.
Founder and designer Jayati Goenka shares, “Venus explores the layering of patterns, contrasts of solids, and the interplay between the obvious and the unseen.” This limited edition collection draws inspiration from Indian winter festivities, celebrating the New Year with functional, cosy, and soft winter layers. “Venus not only showcases traditional craftsmanship but also infuses joy and curiosity into every piece,” she adds.
This is truly one of the most vibrant times of the year, brimming with festivities, parties, and social gatherings. It’s the perfect season for making bold style statements to elevate your look.
“After all, it is the little imperfections that define our identity,” Jayati mentions. The label showcases a refined harmony of contrasts and contradictions in materials, textures, and possibilities.
Venus is made from heavy cotton, velvets and translucent Chanderi silk textiles. It showcases the rich heritage of Bagru block printing. Jayati tells us, “The edit features our original print patter n ‘Twinkle’ on a striking beige base adorned with bold crimson and black motifs, meticulously hand-block printed using the traditional Syahi beggar printing technique, a hallmark of Bagru.”
Venus presents functional yet comfortable silhouettes adorned with delightful details, from delicate hand-embroidered golden accents to signature button-cross details, symbolising the transition of seasons and the festivities they bring. With leisure-rich layers designed for endless versatility, Venus is all about timeless wearability.
According to Jayati, standout pieces from Venus include the Voyage midi dress and the Dusk seeker set. “The Voyage midi dress, crafted in fine cotton and hand-block printed in Bagru, features our original Twinkle print with playful ruffled sleeves that add a vivid charm,” she shares. The Dusk seeker set, inspired by enchanting travels, combines suave style with comfort. “Its urbane utility shirt in solid cotton and bold hand-block print lets you pursue ambitions fearlessly, paired with elasticated trousers finished with intricate buttoncross details,” Jayati adds. Get ready to embark on a journey where comfort and style come together, perfectly curated for the winter season.
Price starts at Rs 8,900. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi