Venus explores layered patterns, solid contrasts, and subtle, intricate details

As winter weaves its frosty spell, our style inevitably shifts, often prioritising warmth over elegance. The struggle to layer up against the cold while preserving a touch of flair is real. Hence, finding a perfect ensemble that marries comfort with sophistication feels nothing short of a blessing. Fashion label Jayati Goenka unveils Venus, a fall festive collection inspired by the richness of Indian winter festivities. The collection redefines winter fashion with grace and warmth.

Founder and designer Jayati Goenka shares, “Venus explores the layering of patterns, contrasts of solids, and the interplay between the obvious and the unseen.” This limited edition collection draws inspiration from Indian winter festivities, celebrating the New Year with functional, cosy, and soft winter layers. “Venus not only showcases traditional craftsmanship but also infuses joy and curiosity into every piece,” she adds.