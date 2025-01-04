ORRA’s ‘Winter White Collection 2024’ is a festive fusion of gemstones and diamonds

When it comes to styling these pieces, Dipu offers a few expert tips. For family gatherings, add a festive touch with layered charms and statement necklaces paired with green and red tones to embrace the season’s palette. For New Year’s Eve, stunning diamond jewellery paired with a bold red lip and a chic velvet dress will create a glamorous look. “Box sets and festive charms are the perfect thoughtful gifts that last forever,” he adds. For cozy celebrations, keep it minimal with delicate earrings and warm winter tones for an effortlessly festive look. This collection is not only a reflection of ORRA’s design excellence but also a celebration of the season’s most cherished moments.

Price starts at INR 99,999.

Available online.

