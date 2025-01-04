ORRA’s ‘Winter White Collection 2024’ is a festive fusion of gemstones and diamonds

ORRA’s Winter White Collection 2024 is inspired by the timeless charm of New Year celebrations, blending the classic red, green, and white colour palette with contemporary designs that radiate royalty and grandeur. “This collection captures the season’s spirit through a fusion of vibrant gemstones and radiant diamonds, making it the perfect gift for loved ones. Each piece brings heart-warming memories that last a lifetime,” says Dipu Mehta from ORRA Fine Jewellery. The designs are a celebration of joy and splendour, offering unmatched panache for those looking to add a touch of festivity to their style.
The collection features an array of captivating motifs, from radiant floral necklace sets adorned with diamonds, inspired by nature’s beauty, to geometric diamond pendants that cater to modern tastes. Snowflake-inspired diamond designs evoke the magic of a winter wonderland, while rose gold and diamond necklace sets combine warmth and brilliance, offering sophisticated charm. “Each design is an opportunity to elevate your style and embrace the festive spirit,” says Dipu, reflecting the thoughtfulness and elegance behind every piece.
The Winter White Collection 2024 includes a dazzling selection of statement necklaces, delicate earrings, rings, and pendants — crafted to turn every occasion into an unforgettable moment. The statement necklaces are designed to create a stunning focal point with intricate detailing and striking symmetry. Meanwhile, the earrings, minimalistic yet dazzling, are perfect for everyday wear and versatile enough for gifting or adding to any personal collection. “Our box sets reflect a blend of creativity and thoughtfulness,” Dipu explains, “making them ideal for spreading joy and embodying the season’s spirit.” The rings and pendants are crafted to celebrate individuality, adding a touch of sparkle and festive mood to any outfit, whether worn alone or layered.
When it comes to styling these pieces, Dipu offers a few expert tips. For family gatherings, add a festive touch with layered charms and statement necklaces paired with green and red tones to embrace the season’s palette. For New Year’s Eve, stunning diamond jewellery paired with a bold red lip and a chic velvet dress will create a glamorous look. “Box sets and festive charms are the perfect thoughtful gifts that last forever,” he adds. For cozy celebrations, keep it minimal with delicate earrings and warm winter tones for an effortlessly festive look. This collection is not only a reflection of ORRA’s design excellence but also a celebration of the season’s most cherished moments.
Price starts at INR 99,999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain