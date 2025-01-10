Fiora blends traditional craftsmanship with bold design narratives

Flowers act as muses that spark wonder and reinvention in countless forms. From their vivid colours and soft textures to their delicate fragrance, every element of a flower is a masterpiece of nature that inspires creativity and imagination across generations. In the world of fashion, florals have become a language of their own, reinterpreted time and again with fresh perspectives.

Charu & Vasundhara’s newest collection iora beautifully embraces this inspiration, offering a heartfelt tribute to the elegance of blooms. With an artful blend of tradition and contemporary flair, they have transformed the essence of flowers into designs that are not just visually stunning but also graceful and wearable.

Throwing light on the details of their latest collection, the mother-daughter duo, Charu and Vasundhara, take us on a journey through their creative process. “The name ‘iora’ reflects this muse, representing blooming flowers and their enduring charm. iora is inspired by nature’s resilience and beauty, particularly the delicate yet strong essence of floral motifs,” says Charu. Whereas, Vasundhara elaborates that beyond the visually captivating motifs, the collection delves into broader themes of femininity, grace, and celebration, making it perfectly suited for festive and wedding occasions. “It integrates a contemporary approach to festive wear, offering versatile, statement making pieces for modern women,” adds Charu.