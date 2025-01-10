Phoolwari is crafted to add a fresh and youthful twist to your look

The brand’s tagline, ‘Anyone - Anywhere – Anytime,’ embodies Pooja’s vision of creating timeless pieces that can be worn across generations.

Discussing the fabrics and colours, she says that they wanted to play with pure handwoven Indian textiles in vintage tones like blush pink, sage green, tulip yellow, and others.

Pooja explains, “Adding our USP for intricate handwork in African beads, zardozi, cutdana, aari, and more was essential to highlight the stunning floral prints.” she further adds, “What’s more interesting here is the versatility of the pieces. Most of them are multi stylers. ” According to her, one can wear them as co-ord sets, add the side wrap jacket for a fusion look, or throw on a dupatta for a complete ethnic ensemble. he suggests, “The side jacket can also be paired with trousers or jeans over a top or shirt. Have fun with it, use your creativity and create as many looks as you want. we’re giving you endless options to play with!”

Phoolwari offers a range of outfits perfect for festive occasions, parties, mehendi ceremonies, or even casual days out with friends. Pooja shares an interesting instance, “One of the wearers wore a Phoolwari suit to her child’s parent-teacher meeting and later styled the side wrap jacket over a white top and denim shorts for a vacation look.” Phoolwari is also about creating looks that transition from one occasion to another.

Price starts at Rs 18,000. Available online.