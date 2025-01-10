This new collection is a mesmerising homage to the life force that connects us all

Imagine a breeze that whispers secrets of the universe or a thread that stitches the past into the present. That’s the spirit of Urvashi Kaur’s latest collection, Prana. It isn’t just fashion; it’s a love letter to the invisible force that powers all life. Inspired by the essence of prana—the universal energy that flows through everything— this collection weaves ancient stories into modern silhouettes, creating garments that move like poetry in motion.
The artistry of Prana begins with its materials. Delicate sheers crafted from handwoven chanderi organzas for m the backbone of the collection, their ethereal texture evoking a sense of lightness. Flowing patterns emerge through leheriya dyeing techniques and rippled shibori designs, capturing movement in every thread. Adding depth and dimension are intricate kantha stitching and patchwork embroidery—handcrafted details that showcase a commitment to traditional artistry. “Every piece in the collection is fluid and inclusive, breaking free from conventional gender and age boundaries to celebrate individuality and freedom of expression,” says Urvashi Kaur, the designer.
The collection’s colour palette takes inspiration from the seven chakras, symbolising the energy that flows through all life. Rich, grounding tones of umber, indigo, amethyst, and olive are paired with radiant accents of gold, silver, and ethereal black. These hues aren’t just visually striking—they resonate with the spiritual energy of the wearer, creating a balance between vibrancy and serenity. With a range of garments including versatile separates, co-ords, and flowing dresses, Prana offers wearable elegance that effortlessly adapts to diverse lifestyles.
The collection incorporates zero-waste techniques alongside traditional artisanal methods such as rafu (darning), paneling, and micro-pleating. By repurposing archival textiles and embracing slow fashion principles, the brand minimises environmental impact while reviving age-old crafts. This thoughtful approach transforms fashion into a medium for positive change, where every garment is as kind to the planet as it is beautiful to wear. Prana bridges the gap between past and present, tradition and modernity, art and functionality. It reminds us that fashion can be a powerful expression of identity and a force for sustainability. Through the collection, Urvashi invites us to rediscover the unseen energies that shape our lives and to celebrate the transfor mative power of design. Each piece connects the wearer to a legacy of craftsmanship while empowering them to embrace a more mindful future.
Prices start at INR 10,000. Available online.