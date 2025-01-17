This collection weaves cosmic contrasts with artistic inspiration

The colour palette starts with Archana’s signature ivory and gradually transitions into warm golds and soft dusty pinks. Midnight blues and bold blacks provide a striking backdrop for the celestial embroidery, representing the eternal dance between day and night. Luxurious fabrics like silk satin, organza, and faux leather enhance this interplay of light and shadow, giving each piece an ethereal yet grounded feel.

The collection features white shirts embellished with Swarovski details, fit-andflare pants, embroidered tops, petal skirts, shift dresses, and tailored blazer dresses. “This collection has something for everyone, this is also our first foray into menswear and I’ve enjoyed designing pieces that work as unisex, embracing inclusivity as a core element of the collection,” shares Archana.

Among her personal favourites is the gold satin petal skirt, adorned with delicate pearl embroidery. It perfectly encapsulates her vision of merging ele g ance with modernity. The collection also emphasises tailoring as an essential cornerstone of the Archana Rao Label. “My primary goal is to create pieces that are as exquisite on the inside as they are on the outside,” she explains. This dedication to traditional gar ment construction methods ensures that each piece is meticulously engineered for a perfect fit, making every garment feel custom-made for the wearer.