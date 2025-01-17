This collection weaves cosmic contrasts with artistic inspiration

The sun and moon have always been muses for artists, representing a delicate dance between opposites. Together, they form a poetic balance, inspiring creations that celebrate contrast and harmony. Archana Rao Label’s latest collection, Sun and Moon draws from this celestial duality to craft garments that embody the interplay of light and shadow. Known for blending structured tailoring with a soft, feminine aesthetic, Archana’s designs possess a dreamy yet modern quality that captivates the imagination.
“The concept draws from the stark differences between the sun and moon while celebrating their inherent balance. I’ve always been intrigued by contradictions and how they coexist,” explains Archana Rao, the designer. This duality forms the backbone of the collection, which features structured silhouettes softened with minimal yet impactful styling. The garments showcase celestial motifs along with floral illustrations, evoking a timeless charm while reflecting the interplay of opposites.
The colour palette starts with Archana’s signature ivory and gradually transitions into warm golds and soft dusty pinks. Midnight blues and bold blacks provide a striking backdrop for the celestial embroidery, representing the eternal dance between day and night. Luxurious fabrics like silk satin, organza, and faux leather enhance this interplay of light and shadow, giving each piece an ethereal yet grounded feel.
The collection features white shirts embellished with Swarovski details, fit-andflare pants, embroidered tops, petal skirts, shift dresses, and tailored blazer dresses. “This collection has something for everyone, this is also our first foray into menswear and I’ve enjoyed designing pieces that work as unisex, embracing inclusivity as a core element of the collection,” shares Archana.
Among her personal favourites is the gold satin petal skirt, adorned with delicate pearl embroidery. It perfectly encapsulates her vision of merging ele g ance with modernity. The collection also emphasises tailoring as an essential cornerstone of the Archana Rao Label. “My primary goal is to create pieces that are as exquisite on the inside as they are on the outside,” she explains. This dedication to traditional gar ment construction methods ensures that each piece is meticulously engineered for a perfect fit, making every garment feel custom-made for the wearer.
Behind the scenes, the creation of Sun and Moon was a journey of translating abstract celestial concepts into tangible designs. From sketching the sun’s brilliance to capturing the moon’s calm, the brand has crafted a collection that transforms cosmic wonder into wearable art where each piece invites wearers to embrace the balance of contrasts.
Prices start at INR 25,000. Available online.