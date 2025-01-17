This edit tells a story of Indian heritage and modernity, inviting cross-cultural appreciation

There are times when sticking to traditions feels just right, grounding your style in something familiar and timeless. And then, there are moments when you’re tempted to break free, experiment, and let your inner fashionista shine with bold fusion statements. On some occasions when you can’t let go of the Indianness in you, but you want something fresh, modern, and uniquely you.

That’s where Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Sharma steps in with their new collection, You’re So Golden. A radiant celebration of modern luxury, the collection seamlessly intertwines India’s opulent traditions with the cosmopolitan allure of a city like New York, embodying a perfect balance of heritage and contemporary elegance.

The founder, Shubhika says, “New York represents a melting pot of cultures, innovation, and individuality, which resonates deeply with my brand ethos,” she shares.

Through her designs, she artfully bridges diverse worlds, with a lot of creativity and innovation. Illustrating this har mony, she highlights, “The draped sari embodies traditional Indian elegance while offering a contemporary twist in its silhouette, perfect for a cosmopolitan New York crowd.” Similarly, the intricately hand-embroidered bralettes celebrate Indian craftsmanship while effortlessly pairing with modern staples like tailored trousers or oversized blazers.

Shubhika has consistently championed fusions through her brand. Known for bold experimentation and innovation, Papa Don’t Preach merges traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary global aesthetics. “My design vocabulary is characterised by intricate hand embroidery, vibrant colours, edgy silhouettes, and unique embellishments like 3D metallic charms and glass beads, ” she explains. What truly sets her creations apart is their unapologetically daring and inclusive spirit. “We are committed to crafting ethical, luxurious fashion that is bold and effortlessly wearable,” she adds.