This edit tells a story of Indian heritage and modernity, inviting cross-cultural appreciation

There are times when sticking to traditions feels just right, grounding your style in something familiar and timeless. And then, there are moments when you’re tempted to break free, experiment, and let your inner fashionista shine with bold fusion statements. On some occasions when you can’t let go of the Indianness in you, but you want something fresh, modern, and uniquely you.
That’s where Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Sharma steps in with their new collection, You’re So Golden. A radiant celebration of modern luxury, the collection seamlessly intertwines India’s opulent traditions with the cosmopolitan allure of a city like New York, embodying a perfect balance of heritage and contemporary elegance.
The founder, Shubhika says, “New York represents a melting pot of cultures, innovation, and individuality, which resonates deeply with my brand ethos,” she shares.
Through her designs, she artfully bridges diverse worlds, with a lot of creativity and innovation. Illustrating this har mony, she highlights, “The draped sari embodies traditional Indian elegance while offering a contemporary twist in its silhouette, perfect for a cosmopolitan New York crowd.” Similarly, the intricately hand-embroidered bralettes celebrate Indian craftsmanship while effortlessly pairing with modern staples like tailored trousers or oversized blazers.
Shubhika has consistently championed fusions through her brand. Known for bold experimentation and innovation, Papa Don’t Preach merges traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary global aesthetics. “My design vocabulary is characterised by intricate hand embroidery, vibrant colours, edgy silhouettes, and unique embellishments like 3D metallic charms and glass beads, ” she explains. What truly sets her creations apart is their unapologetically daring and inclusive spirit. “We are committed to crafting ethical, luxurious fashion that is bold and effortlessly wearable,” she adds.
In terms of fabrics, You’re So Golden features rich, travel-friendly fabrics such as taffeta, silk blends, raw silk, and lightweight georgettes. The colour palette is a mix of opulence and vibrancy, including bur nt orange, rich reds, butter yellow, metallic golds, black and deep blues. According to Shubhika, these hues were chose to evoke warmth, radiance, and timeless sophistication. Throwing light on some unique design elements she says, “The collection showcases hand-embroidered bralettes adorned with 3D metallic charms and glass beads which highlight You’re So Golden’s bold yet refined aesthetics.”
Shubhika asserts that the designs are brought to life by skilled local artisans, many of whom are thirdgeneration experts. “Each piece is meticulously hand-embroidered, involving hours of dedication. By working closely with the artisans, I uphold ethical practices while supporting traditional crafts in a modern context,” she shares. You’re So Golden offers captivating designs for both men and women, ensuring something unique and appealing for everyone.
Shubhika designed this edit keeping India’s festive season in mind, which spans from October to the cooler months of December and January. She shares, “For women, the edit features printed lehengas, draped taffeta skirts, embellished dresses, sharara sets, and modern draped saris. That’s not all — we’ve also included three embroidered jackets, perfect for North India’s winters.” For men, the line offers printed and embroidered bandi-kurtas and three-piece jacket sets. Versatile and elegant, these pieces are ideal for destination weddings, festive celebrations, cocktail parties, and even intimate dinner events, effortlessly transitioning from day to evening occasions.
Shubhika shares her favourites from the collection, saying, “A rich red taffeta draped skirt paired For those who shine fashion with a fully embroidered full-sleeved bralette offers the perfect blend of drama and elegance. Another standout piece is a black embroidered jacket set in organza with floral patchwork, pearls, chains, and crystals, paired with a detailed bustier and raw silk pants.” She adds, “We’ve also reimagined our signature babydoll dress with intricate 3D gold star embroidery, metal accents, and playful green tulle layers — recently spotted on Shilpa Shetty!”
Each piece from the edit is travel-friendly, fuss-free, and can be styled in multiple ways.
Price starts at Rs 74,500. Available online.
