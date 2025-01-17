This new edit is a tribute to the beauty and elegance of the natural world

River features a tranquil colour palette inspired by nature. “The hues capture the tranquil beauty of the riverbanks, with soothing shades of blue, soft pinks, earthy beiges, and vibrant greens, all inspired by the dreamy skies, flowing waters, grass blades, and wildflowers,” Karishma Swali, the creative designer of the brand, explains.

A highlight of this season is a capsule collection made from handspun Ahimsa silk sourced from women in Maheshwar, emphasising the brand’s dedication to ethical sourcing and community support. Silhouettes in this collection are designed to flatter while offering versatility for various occasions. Expect tailored jackets adorned with delicate hand embroidery paired with fit-and-flare skirts and dresses featuring godet inserts for added movement.

“Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement the body,” Karishma notes, highlighting how layering and unique details add a modern touch.

Signature pieces from the River collection include the river print series, showcasing intricate handillustrated designs on skirts and dresses. “For instance, the River Pearl series captures the pursuit of pearls from the waterbed, beautifully rendered through handcrafted jewelled motifs embellished with river pearls and crystals,” Karishma states.