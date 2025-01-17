This new edit is a tribute to the beauty and elegance of the natural world

Flowing waters have shaped human history, culture, and imagination, making them a fitting muse for a collection that seeks to blend serenity with dynamism. Moonray’s enchanting Fall/Winter 2024 collection, River, a testament to the beauty of nature and the stories that inspire us. The collection invites us to embark on a journey that captures the river’s essence — its fluidity, its ability to connect and adapt, and its quiet strength.
River reflects these qualities through its thoughtful designs, which honour the continuity of tradition while embracing the possibilities of change. Each piece in the collection is a poetic nod to the ever-shifting currents of life, offering a sense of movement and harmony that is both timeless and modern.
River features a tranquil colour palette inspired by nature. “The hues capture the tranquil beauty of the riverbanks, with soothing shades of blue, soft pinks, earthy beiges, and vibrant greens, all inspired by the dreamy skies, flowing waters, grass blades, and wildflowers,” Karishma Swali, the creative designer of the brand, explains.
A highlight of this season is a capsule collection made from handspun Ahimsa silk sourced from women in Maheshwar, emphasising the brand’s dedication to ethical sourcing and community support. Silhouettes in this collection are designed to flatter while offering versatility for various occasions. Expect tailored jackets adorned with delicate hand embroidery paired with fit-and-flare skirts and dresses featuring godet inserts for added movement.
“Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement the body,” Karishma notes, highlighting how layering and unique details add a modern touch.
Signature pieces from the River collection include the river print series, showcasing intricate handillustrated designs on skirts and dresses. “For instance, the River Pearl series captures the pursuit of pearls from the waterbed, beautifully rendered through handcrafted jewelled motifs embellished with river pearls and crystals,” Karishma states.
Moonray’s philosophy thrives on the principle of sustainability. “We believe in creating fashion that is not just beautiful but also kind to the planet,” states Karishma. The brand utilises biodegradable materials such as organic cotton poplin and FSC-certified viscose, ensuring that every garment is crafted with care. Techniques like hand embroidery, macramé, and tie-dye are thoughtfully reimagined for modern sensibilities, showcasing the intricate skills of master artisans. As Karishma puts it, “Moonray is a story of young artists everywhere, championing the enduring magic of our artisans.”
Prices start at INR 15,000. Available online.