Louis Vuitton stuns with Pharrell Williams and Nigo’s streetwear collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

The iconic Louvre became the backdrop for a high-octane fashion spectacle as Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and a roster of global celebrities joined the event, which transformed the historic Cour Carrée into a contemporary runway. Outside, limousines filled the streets, while the crowd’s energy created moments of tension at the entrance.
Inside, the drama unfolded with Hitchcock-inspired orchestral music setting the mood for Pharrell Williams’ second menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. This season, Pharrell collaborated with Nigo, the creative mind behind Kenzo, blending Japanese aesthetics with streetwear.
A Fusion of Cultures
The collection showcased a bold mix of styles, merging Pharrell’s Americana-inspired denim and flared pants with Nigo’s preppy silhouettes and traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Cherry blossom motifs adorned varsity jackets, while Eastern stitching techniques and shibori-inspired details elevated the pieces.
Accessories took center stage, with Louis Vuitton’s signature Speedy bags reimagined in Sakura-pink and other fresh colourways. However, the combination of styles occasionally felt disjointed, with Asiatic cropped pants juxtaposed against Western bombers and camo prints.
Designers Speak
The partnership between Pharrell and Nigo was described as “a symbiosis between an archivist and a point of reference.” Pharrell emphasised respecting Japanese artistry while honoring Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship. Nigo’s influence added a playful streetwear edge, balancing tradition with modernity.
A Dramatic Runway
The futuristic runway, set against the Louvre’s classical architecture, featured dramatic lighting and glass-fronted boxes displaying archival Louis Vuitton pieces. The cinematic soundtrack heightened the grandeur, transitioning from suspenseful orchestral tones to rhythmic bass.
Star-Studded Audience
Louis Vuitton’s guest list included Hollywood icons Adrien Brody and Bradley Cooper, K-pop stars J-Hope and Jackson Wang, and rap legends Travis Scott and J Balvin. Basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama added an athletic touch to the glamorous affair, underscoring Louis Vuitton’s global influence.
This fusion of East and West proved a bold statement, cementing Louis Vuitton’s reputation as a trailblazer in fashion.