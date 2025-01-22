Louis Vuitton stuns with Pharrell Williams and Nigo’s streetwear collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

The iconic Louvre became the backdrop for a high-octane fashion spectacle as Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week. Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and a roster of global celebrities joined the event, which transformed the historic Cour Carrée into a contemporary runway. Outside, limousines filled the streets, while the crowd’s energy created moments of tension at the entrance.

Inside, the drama unfolded with Hitchcock-inspired orchestral music setting the mood for Pharrell Williams’ second menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. This season, Pharrell collaborated with Nigo, the creative mind behind Kenzo, blending Japanese aesthetics with streetwear.

A Fusion of Cultures

The collection showcased a bold mix of styles, merging Pharrell’s Americana-inspired denim and flared pants with Nigo’s preppy silhouettes and traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Cherry blossom motifs adorned varsity jackets, while Eastern stitching techniques and shibori-inspired details elevated the pieces.