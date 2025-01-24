Couturier Dinaaz Gabrani’s new partywear line-up is all about modern luxe
Couturier Dinaaz Gabrani’s label White By Dinaaz’s latest collection Aura melds chic sophistication with a luxe appeal, by capturing the opulence of black and gold. The line-up blends the classic with the avant-garde, where party wear transforms into an artful fusion with pieces exuding a delicate mix of sophistication and glamour. Dinaaz takes us through the same.
Tell us about Aura.
It is a bold collection that captures the essence of modern luxury. It features stunning design pieces like corsets, bodysuit, skirts, tailored blazer, and blazer cape with intricate and sparkling embroidery, offering a fresh take on contemporary style. With a rich colour palette of gold and black, paired with fabrics like, gold foil, faux leather, sequin, and khadi cotton, Aura brings together elegance and edge.
What’s the idea behind this edit?
The idea was to draw inspiration from the mystique of stars, galaxies, and the infinite night sky. The rich black represents the vastness of space, while the shimmering gold reflects the brilliance of stars and celestial light. The collection’s designs are crafted to evoke the elegance and allure of cosmic beauty. Fabrics like shimmer and net mimic the sparkle of stardust, while the bold silhouettes symbolise strength and individuality.
What inspires your design?
My designs are inspired by a mix of art, culture, and the ever-evolving landscape of fashion. Nature, architecture, and the complexity of modern life also influence my work, pushing me to explore unique textures, forms, and silhouettes.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
We creatively repurpose fabric leftovers, turning them into unique design elements or accents that add character to our collections. This approach not only reduces waste but also gives each piece a distinct, eco-conscious touch. We also embrace the use of metal for our embroidery, which offers durability and a long-lasting aesthetic while minimising the use of conventional, resource-heavy embellishments.
How has occasion wear evolved in terms of designs?
Occasion wear has undergone a significant transformation over the years. Earlier, it was all about traditional elements, heavy embellishments, and predictable patterns. Today, it’s about a blend of minimalism and drama. There’s a shift towards more versatile, comfortable, and unique designs that balance classic elegance with modern aesthetics. Fabrics like satin, organza, and crepe are gaining prominence, and unconventional silhouettes are redefining how women dress for special events.
According to you, what are the wardrobe must-haves for occasion and partywear?
A well-fitted little black dress, a statement jumpsuit, a metallic or sequin top that can be paired with skirts or trousers, a flowy maxi dress with intricate detailing for those grand evening events, and a chic blazer or cape. These pieces ensure you’re always prepared to make an impression, no matter the occasion.
Who is the most stylish woman in your eyes and why?
The most stylish woman in my eyes is someone who embodies a perfect balance of elegance and individuality, someone like Victoria Beckham.