Couturier Dinaaz Gabrani’s new partywear line-up is all about modern luxe

The idea was to draw inspiration from the mystique of stars, galaxies, and the infinite night sky. The rich black represents the vastness of space, while the shimmering gold reflects the brilliance of stars and celestial light. The collection’s designs are crafted to evoke the elegance and allure of cosmic beauty. Fabrics like shimmer and net mimic the sparkle of stardust, while the bold silhouettes symbolise strength and individuality.