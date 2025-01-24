This new collection of silhouettes in Benarasi silk is just what you need for winter weddings

Homegrown label Vishwa by Pinki Sinha’s latest winter edit is all about gorgeous silhouettes in warm tones. The collection marries rich jewel tones and intricate zari weaves on luscious banarasi silk. From ornate floral jaal weaves to contemporary chevron and geometric zari patterns, the edit amalgamates traditional artistry and modern sophistication. “Jewel tones are the heart of any winter wedding wardrobe, including blue sapphire, pink tourmaline, amethyst, and more, which reflect the elegance of saris and lehengas,” says Pinki.

The designer tells us that this winter wedding season is perfect for silks and rich jewel toned saris and lehengas; whether you are a bride shopping for trousseau, a wedding guest picking a reception outfit, or family of the bride and groom. Hence the collection is aimed at infusing coordinated ensembles to give the families a cohesive look.