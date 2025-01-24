This new collection of silhouettes in Benarasi silk is just what you need for winter weddings

Homegrown label Vishwa by Pinki Sinha’s latest winter edit is all about gorgeous silhouettes in warm tones. The collection marries rich jewel tones and intricate zari weaves on luscious banarasi silk. From ornate floral jaal weaves to contemporary chevron and geometric zari patterns, the edit amalgamates traditional artistry and modern sophistication. “Jewel tones are the heart of any winter wedding wardrobe, including blue sapphire, pink tourmaline, amethyst, and more, which reflect the elegance of saris and lehengas,” says Pinki.
The designer tells us that this winter wedding season is perfect for silks and rich jewel toned saris and lehengas; whether you are a bride shopping for trousseau, a wedding guest picking a reception outfit, or family of the bride and groom. Hence the collection is aimed at infusing coordinated ensembles to give the families a cohesive look.
Pinki’s label centres around handwoven banarasi silk, empowering weaver communities who have practised this craft and kept the tradition relevant by incorporating modern aesthetics in design.
For winter weddings, Pinki feels that Indo-western jackets are definitely on the radar. Classics such as lehengas and flowy sharara sets also are wedding favourites. Embellished sneakers and statement ear-to-hair earrings are some of the latest accessory trends.
From what started as keen interest and admiration for weaves of Banaras, thanks to her frequent visits to Varanasi since childhood, Pinki Sinha’s label has only grown from strength to strength since the last 10 years of its existence. With her daughter, Vanisha Agarwal, armed with a degree in management from London Business School, joining the label as partner and business head, Pinki has bigger plans for her brand.
“Our summer edit shall focus on soft pastels as well as a bright floral palette with zari weaves. The ensembles will range from festive saris, Indo- western ensembles, and summer wedding silhouettes,” informs Pinki, adding that the winter must-haves in any fashionista’s wardrobe must include a classic Banarasi silk sari, and a velvet dupatta to complement one’s existing wardrobe.