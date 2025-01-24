Experience the magic of starlit skies and carefree evenings with this collection

What if every outfit could whisk you away to a dreamy destination? That’s what Piqnique, a resort wear brand, aims to do. With breezy silhouettes, vibrant prints, and a spirit of adventure, Piqnique transforms everyday fashion into a celebration of freedom, joy, and effortless elegance. “Fashion should feel liberating, joyful, and uniquely yours. That’s the energy we infuse into every piece we create,” says Ishita Gupta, founder of the brand.

“The latest collection, Dancing Under the Stars is an ode to nights spent under the vast canopy of the universe. It is inspired by the shifting hues of twilight, the shimmering glow of constellations, the vibrant energy and allure of moonlit moments,” shares Ishita. Drawing inspiration from the magic of celestial evenings, the collection reflects the duality of light and dark.