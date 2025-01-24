Experience the magic of starlit skies and carefree evenings with this collection

What if every outfit could whisk you away to a dreamy destination? That’s what Piqnique, a resort wear brand, aims to do. With breezy silhouettes, vibrant prints, and a spirit of adventure, Piqnique transforms everyday fashion into a celebration of freedom, joy, and effortless elegance. “Fashion should feel liberating, joyful, and uniquely yours. That’s the energy we infuse into every piece we create,” says Ishita Gupta, founder of the brand.
“The latest collection, Dancing Under the Stars is an ode to nights spent under the vast canopy of the universe. It is inspired by the shifting hues of twilight, the shimmering glow of constellations, the vibrant energy and allure of moonlit moments,” shares Ishita. Drawing inspiration from the magic of celestial evenings, the collection reflects the duality of light and dark.
Each garment in the collection is a canvas for bold, playful prints designed to evoke adventure and individuality. “Our prints are more than just patterns — they’re stories. They’ re about capturing the beauty of the world around us and the freedom to express yourself,” Ishita shares. By pairing timeless silhouettes with contemporary details, the brand ensures its pieces remain stylish and versatile across seasons.
The collection prioritises luxurious fabrics like silk and cotton satin, chosen for their soft texture and natural flow, ensuring both comfort and elegance. Cosmic motifs, delicately crafted through appliqué detailing, evoke the nostalgia of moonlit adventures and the endless curiosity of stargazing. Shimmering sequin embellishments along with matte printed fabrics, mirror the contrast between night and day. Intricate handcrafted details, such as Kantha embroidery, lend a personal touch. From ideation to realisation, the creation process of the collection involved plenty of trial and error. Each print was digitally crafted, while achieving the right fit, especially for jackets and gilets, took multiple revisions.
“Conceptualising the photoshoot was my favourite part, especially hand-painting the stars — it was like reliving my school days,” recalls Ishita. The collection offers versatile options for every occasion, from breezy printed dresses perfect for casual outings to semi-formal co-ord sets ideal for relaxed getaways. Handcrafted jackets serve as bold statement pieces, while quilted gilets provide functional yet chic layering for transitional seasons.
“The collection was born from my fascination with starlit skies and the lively energy of outdoor gatherings at night,” says Ishita, perfectly capturing the essence of a fashion line that celebrates both beauty and individuality.
Price starts at INR 5,950. Available online.