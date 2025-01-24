Here’s a stylish tribute to the modern Indian bride who balances tradition with modernity

Weddings have evolved into a celebration of creativity and self-expression, leaving behind the days of rigid traditions and predictable outfits. Today’s brides are shattering conventions, boldly creating their unique distinctive bridal look that speaks of their individuality and style. They want to blend modern sophistication with traditional elements, embracing both beauty and comfort in their own skin. Ridhi Mehra’s stunning collection Zar-Bano is an ode to those trailblazing brides who wish to exude both grace and contemporary flair with a hint of tradition.

Sharing the essence of her collection, Ridhi explains, “The name ZarBano translates to ‘Golden Lady,’ a tribute to the ethereal allure of the modern Indian bride, one who beautifully balances tradition with a contemporary spirit.” The edit draws inspiration from the timeless opulence of handwoven tissue, a fabric cherished in Indian craftsmanship. Ridhi’s vision was to breathe fresh life into this heritage textile, elevating it with innovative silhouettes and intricate details, perfect for the grandeur of the wedding season. “Zar-Bano celebrates the Indian bride in all her splendour, ensuring she feels not only elegant but also comfortable and unique in every piece,” she adds.

The edit beautifully aligns with Ridhi’s design vocabulary, which is about blending Indian heritage with contemporary aesthetics. In fact, what sets her designs apart is the seamless marriage of timeless craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. Honouring traditional techniques like intricate embroidery and handwoven fabrics, she likes reinterpreting them in ways that resonate with today’s dynamic and confident women.

For Zar-Bano, the designer used handwoven tissue, known for its delicate sheen and luxurious texture. Ridhi tells us, “We have accentuated this fabric with zari work, Marodi and Patola khakha embroidery, and shimmering sequins, bringing timeless beauty into every ensemble.” She credits her in-house artisans for bringing ZarBano to life.