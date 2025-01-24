Cedar & Pine’s latest collection has occasion wear in subtle colours
Deisgners Nishant Vashisht and Rahul Agarwal’s four-year-old label Cedar & Pine’s latest edit Artisanal collection is a fresh take on occasion wear that moves away from conventional bling and vibrant traditional hues, and explores a refined palette of soft, neutral tones instead. Each piece is thoughtfully adorned with intricate pearl embroidery, gleaming sequins, and sparkling crystals, with silhouettes ranging from evening gowns to lehengas. Nishant takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The central idea was to provide our clients with perfectly tailored options for cocktails and red-carpet events. The evening gowns in this collection blend elegance with modernity and are designed for women who love understated glamour.
What’s trending in occasion wear this year.
I think more and more people are opting for comfortable clothing, with personal styling emerging as very important. Summer bridals will continue to be ‘fun’, comfortable, and vibrant. Ivory has almost replaced pastels now and the bridal lehengas have pretty much stolen the English bridal gown looks complete with long trails and hand-held floral bouquets. Traditional red is trying to make a comeback in more vibrant hues but not with the OTT ethnic embroidery ostentation.
What are some occasion wear wardrobe must-haves?
Simpler outfits leave more room for styling. Beautifully fitted embellished blouses are important. Handloom saris, statement quirky jewellery, and the list just goes on.
How conscious are you about sustainability?
All our products are made to order, thereby reducing excessive production that results in stockpiles. The simplicity of the designs also makes them re-wearable.
What inspires your designs?
The core inspiration for our brand is women who are strong and have a contemporary sense of style. We also feel that simple and uncluttered aesthetic leaves more room for your personality, and hence, we try to design around a clean aesthetic.
Who according to you carries ethnic look the best?
I would say, Aditi Rao Hydari.
What are the plans for your label?
The next big plan is to open a store for the brand. Although we’ve been an online brand so far, having a physical presence will add more credibility to the brand and ease of the shopping experience. We also plan to participate in fashion weeks.
Give us an outline of your upcoming summer collection.
The next collection is called The White Mughals, a term used to describe the Europeans who took residence in India in the late Mughal period and adopted the lifestyle and fashion of that era. The collection combines a beautiful mix of Indian and Western influences. We plan to launch it in February.