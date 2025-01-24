The Wings & Bloom edit is inspired by spring, the season of new beginnings

The boundless beauty of nature never fails to captivate, and the way we, as creative souls, interpret it, is truly remarkable. Whether through poetry, storytelling, or even fashion, our expressions are a celebration of its wonder. Fashion brand Nautanky’s latest collection Wings & Bloom embodies this notion. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of the spring season and all the joy it brings, the collection evokes a sense of renewal, growth, and graceful elegance, capturing the very essence of the season’s awakening.

Discussing the same in detail, the co-founder Nilesh Parashar says, “Wings & Bloom captures the magic of nature’s awakening, with blooming flowers and fluttering wings serving as key inspirations.” Each piece in the collection embodies the essence of rebirth and transformation, creating a sense of vitality and freedom.

The concept behind Wings & Bloom is beautifully reflected in the design elements of the collection. “Flowing silhouettes, handcrafted vibrant floral patterns, and bird-inspired embellishments lie at the heart of this collection, mirroring nature’s graceful transition from dormancy to life,” shares Nilesh. The essence, he explains, is to evoke a sense of emergence, growth, and elegance, allowing the wearer to celebrate their own moments of renewal and transformation.