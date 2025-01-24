The Wings & Bloom edit is inspired by spring, the season of new beginnings

The boundless beauty of nature never fails to captivate, and the way we, as creative souls, interpret it, is truly remarkable. Whether through poetry, storytelling, or even fashion, our expressions are a celebration of its wonder. Fashion brand Nautanky’s latest collection Wings & Bloom embodies this notion. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of the spring season and all the joy it brings, the collection evokes a sense of renewal, growth, and graceful elegance, capturing the very essence of the season’s awakening.
Discussing the same in detail, the co-founder Nilesh Parashar says, “Wings & Bloom captures the magic of nature’s awakening, with blooming flowers and fluttering wings serving as key inspirations.” Each piece in the collection embodies the essence of rebirth and transformation, creating a sense of vitality and freedom.
The concept behind Wings & Bloom is beautifully reflected in the design elements of the collection. “Flowing silhouettes, handcrafted vibrant floral patterns, and bird-inspired embellishments lie at the heart of this collection, mirroring nature’s graceful transition from dormancy to life,” shares Nilesh. The essence, he explains, is to evoke a sense of emergence, growth, and elegance, allowing the wearer to celebrate their own moments of renewal and transformation.
Wings & Bloom features lightweight and flowing fabrics, including organza, silk, and chiffon, which, according to Nilesh, enhance the airy and graceful aesthetics of the garments. He continues, “The colour palette draws from nature’s vibrancy, featuring soft greens, floral reds, vivid oranges, sky blues, and bold black hues with colourful accents.”
The collection offers a variety of outfits that combine tradition with contemporary flair. It features lehengas adorned with bold floral embroidery and intricate detailing, sharara sets with vibrant prints and modern drapes, anarkali suits with flowing silhouettes and artistic patterns, and menswear including sherwanis and bandhgalas with coordinated motifs and subtle embellishments.
“These pieces are perfect for festive and wedding shoppers who seek a balance between tradition and contemporary design. The bold colours, intricate detailing, and breathable fabrics ensure both comfort and a statement look. Ideal for weddings and pre-wedding celebrations like sangeet and mehendi, as well as festivities, the collection is also perfect for formal parties and upscale soirées,” Nilesh says. The versatility of the designs ensures they can be styled for both grand occasions and intimate celebrations.
Price starts at Rs 30,000.
Available online.