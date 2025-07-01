Blue Hues: vVyom By Shuchita’s summer quilt collection is a tribute to artisanal calm

“At vVyom, we believe luxury can be rooted in simplicity and sustainability,” says Shuchita Sancheti Garg, founder and creative director of vVyom By Shuchita. A product of Parsons, New York, she has a degree in interior design. “The Blue Hues collection is a reflection of timeless Indian craftsmanship, adapted for the contemporary home — functional, thoughtful, and created with care by the hands of skilled women artisans from Jaipur,” says Shuchita. The name of the label translates to sky in Sanskrit—and rightly so, as the design house’s collections are all about art, which is as boundless as the sky. Its products feature hand painted artworks by Shuchita.

Every piece from the collection is crafted using traditional hand processes, supporting local artisan communities while promoting conscious consumption. With its versatile styling and soft palette, the Blue Hues collection speaks to homes that appreciate both heritage charm and modern practicality—perfect for summer retreats, city homes, or anyone who believes in beautiful living with a lighter footprint.

Born to a long line of textile traders and printers, her pursuit is one of legacy and homage to an ancestral tradition going back to 1884. Shuchita is committed to ensuring that the rich artisanal heritage of Jaipur remains relevant and tangible.

