Bobby Aggarwal’s Denscity transforms urban chaos into sculptural furniture

He is drawn to the architectural personality of India’s urban neighbourhoods —particularly in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which have deeply influenced this collection. “Areas like Dharavi, Bandra, Walkeshwar, and Gurugram all possess a raw, evolving quality. I was fascinated by the unplanned meeting the meticulously planned, where three-storey buildings from different eras stand shoulder to shoulder. The diversity, rhythm, and contrasts—both visual and social—fueled the creative direction of Denscity,” he says.

Bobby has beautifully translated the chaos, rhythm, and density of a city into sculptural forms and furniture. “It’s about distilling the visual noise into a narrative. In Denscity, we used ‘found wood’ collected over months, layered to reflect clustered building facades. Brass pieces were incorporated like architectural accents—windows, railings, signage. The black and white leather was inspired by the zebra crossings that punctuate city streets. Each piece is a sculptural interpretation of a city corner, full of life, imperfections, and emotional texture,” he shares.

Bobby sees art and utility not as opposing forces, but believes in elevating utility through artistic vision. “Denscity pieces are functional—tables, cabinets, consoles—but they are also emotive objects that tell a story. The idea is to create furniture that not only serves a purpose but also stirs something within the viewer or user,” he says.

This collection is a reflection of his own experience of living in an Indian city. “Having lived in Bhopal, Delhi, and Mumbai, I’ve seen the striking contrast in urban rhythms—from the quiet serenity of Bhopal in my school days to the sensory overload of Mumbai. These lived experiences have shaped how I interpret space, density, and community.”

Denscity is deeply personal—it reflects not just the physical realities of our cities, but how they feel when you live in them.

While his earlier collections were more material or form-led, in Denscity, the focus is on narrative and emotion. It’s less about isolated pieces and more about a cohesive urban story. “We also embraced a rawer, more intuitive process—collecting discarded materials, embracing imperfection, and allowing the city itself to guide the design language. It’s perhaps our most personal and politically resonant work yet,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

