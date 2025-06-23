Freedom Tree’s Faces in Fragments collection explores human connection through bold design

A

Freedom Tree is celebrating 15 years as a design house. This year, we revisit our print archives, and inspired by past, we interpret new takes on our promise of ‘Good Design Every day.’ The closest to us are the people we know and interact with on a daily basis. Our trusted circle of faces—family, friends and coworkers. We want to have deeper connections with people—yet we often find ourselves busy, living with shorter attention spans and a paucity of time. We seem to catch fragments of people in our daily interactions.

The hero print, Face to Face print, crafts its own narrative. Humanising those fragmented interactions, larger than life illustrations of hands, lips, eyes playfully sit on the textile prints, mirrors and art objects.