Freedom Tree’s Faces in Fragments collection explores human connection through bold design
Freedom Tree is known for its bold use of colour, storytelling prints, and a very contemporary Indian design voice. And the same reflects in their latest launch—Faces in Fragments—an intimate, visual story of human connection in modern times. It reflects how we experience people today—through quick conversations, fleeting glances, and digital moments. The collection explores what it means to connect, even when we’re not always fully present. At the heart of this drop is the Face to Face print, which brings together bold, graphic illustrations of hands, eyes, lips, and facial outlines in exaggerated, larger-than-life forms. The faces are layered in surreal, experimental compositions that reflect how we often remember people—in pieces, not as a whole.
Latika Khosla, founder and design director, Freedom Tree, lets us in on the design details
The collection centers on fragmented human connection—why did this feel timely or urgent to explore in 2025?
Freedom Tree is celebrating 15 years as a design house. This year, we revisit our print archives, and inspired by past, we interpret new takes on our promise of ‘Good Design Every day.’ The closest to us are the people we know and interact with on a daily basis. Our trusted circle of faces—family, friends and coworkers. We want to have deeper connections with people—yet we often find ourselves busy, living with shorter attention spans and a paucity of time. We seem to catch fragments of people in our daily interactions.
The hero print, Face to Face print, crafts its own narrative. Humanising those fragmented interactions, larger than life illustrations of hands, lips, eyes playfully sit on the textile prints, mirrors and art objects.
How did the design process differ for Faces in Fragments compared to past collections?
The design process was more exploratory and expressive compared to past collections.
Were there any specific techniques that brought a new layer to the storytelling?
We explored a mix of techniques. A lot of it started with hand-drawn sketches. Then we took those into digital tools, where we could layer, fragment, and play with the compositions. Finally, the actual print was digitally rendered on cotton textile using modern printing techniques to ensure the truest rendition of colour and durability in upholstery and furnishings. That back-and-forth between handmade and digital gave the collection a really rich, textured feel. It helped us tell the story of connection and disconnection in a more layered and thoughtful way.
How do you envision people styling them?
We imagine people styling pieces in a way that feels personal and a little unexpected—mixing bold, expressive cushions with neutral sofas, or hanging one striking art print in an otherwise minimal room. The idea is to let the pieces stand out, to create moments that feel raw and a bit off-kilter like a beautiful conversation that’s not perfectly polished. It’s about embracing imperfection and emotion in your space, and letting your home reflect the layered, human experience.
Price starts at Rs 980. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl