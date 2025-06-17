Discover these handcrafted onyx vases that are a statement in quiet luxury

“At Luxe Loft, every stone has a story, and every space holds a purpose. The studio’s philosophy lies in transforming interiors into living art forms—spaces that whisper legacy and elegance through texture, form, and hue,” says Shreya Loomba of Luxe Loft. With Beige Hues, with Onyx as Muse, the brand invites aesthetes and interior connoisseurs to explore the sculptural and soulful character of onyx, in its myriad tones and temperaments.

“For us, onyx is not just a material—it is our muse,” Shreya elaborates. “Through this collection, we delve into its quiet luxury and expressive veining, allowing each piece to speak its own language.”

From minimalist silhouettes to bold statement pieces, the collection evokes warmth, tranquility, and quiet grandeur. “Each piece is hand-selected and carved from natural onyx, highlighting the stone’s ethereal translucence and one-of-a-kind character,” says Shreya.

The collection showcases a series of striking, sculptural pieces that blend natural beauty with modern refinement. Highlights include the Citrine Dome Pot, a glossy, golden-veined statement for minimalist spaces, and the Crimson Vein Vase, with rust and caramel tones perfect for floral or standalone display. The Dune Trio Vase Set offers three elegant silhouettes in creamy amber gradients, while the Earthen Glow Pot brings urn-inspired form and polish. Ethereal Echo Vases draw from bamboo forms in polished Yellow and White Onyx.

The Golden Apple Orb reimagines a classic with honey and gold swirls, and the Halo Pot features smooth, rounded elegance in layered caramel hues. The Honey Veil Vase flows with earthy honey and ivory bands, and the Olive Mirage Pot provides a green onyx centerpiece with serene translucency. Rounding out the collection are the Sienna Bloom and Sienna Drift Vases, each offering refined forms in red ice and creamy amber onyx. “Each piece is an heirloom of artistry, whispering stories of it being carved by nature and refined by hand,” adds Shreya. This collection offers a new language of luxury—quiet, intentional, and resonant.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress