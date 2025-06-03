Alankaram’s new furniture collection blends timeless craft with modern design

Furniture plays a big role in how interiors look and feel. Choose the wrong pieces, and a space can feel mismatched, cluttered, or even cold. But with the right pieces—thoughtfully designed and intuitively placed—you can amplify a home’s beauty manifold. This belief sits at the heart of Alankaram’s latest furniture collection, unveiled by designer and co-founder Anupriya Sahu.
Titled A Symphony of Wood, Form, and Function, the collection reaffirms Anupriya’s dedication to design that is not just visually striking but emotionally resonant and functionally smart. Each piece, handcrafted in Alankaram’s Madhya Pradesh-based workshop, reflects a design philosophy that balances minimalism with meaning.
“Design must feel intuitive. You shouldn’t just see it—you should sense it,” says Anupriya. This guiding principle is evident in every curve and contour of the new line.
At the center of the collection is Rikoma, a sculptural two-seater sofa with a sweeping crescent-shaped teakwood frame and ribbed upholstery. Its form is more than aesthetic—it’s an invitation to sit, linger, and connect. Accompanying Rikoma is the Parny Centre Table, which elegantly combines teakwood and brass in a fluted, circular design. With its hidden drawer and sculptural base, it reflects Anupriya’s approach to thoughtful detailing: “Function should be seamless—never forced.” The collection’s spatial anchor, however, is the Udiv Partition Unit—a full-height divider in solid teakwood that merges utility with elegance. Its open shelves float between vertical supports, offering storage without heaviness. “Udiv is designed to divide space without breaking it. It creates rhythm, not walls,” she explains.
Beyond these larger pieces, the collection includes smaller yet striking accents like the wooden candle stands and teakwood vases. These accents, like everything in the collection, are customisable.
Also part of the collection is the Dela Rattan Partition, blending hand-woven cane with solid teakwood for an airy, flexible room divider. Perfect for modern studio layouts or homes craving quiet separation.
What makes the collection truly distinctive, however, is the who behind the what. Anupriya not only leads with design but also with inclusivity. Her workshop boasts a workforce where 35 per cent are skilled women artisans and technicians. “Design, for me, is a way to bring art, purpose, and people together,” she adds.
Price on request. Available online.
