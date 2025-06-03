Alankaram’s new furniture collection blends timeless craft with modern design

“Design must feel intuitive. You shouldn’t just see it—you should sense it,” says Anupriya. This guiding principle is evident in every curve and contour of the new line.

At the center of the collection is Rikoma, a sculptural two-seater sofa with a sweeping crescent-shaped teakwood frame and ribbed upholstery. Its form is more than aesthetic—it’s an invitation to sit, linger, and connect. Accompanying Rikoma is the Parny Centre Table, which elegantly combines teakwood and brass in a fluted, circular design. With its hidden drawer and sculptural base, it reflects Anupriya’s approach to thoughtful detailing: “Function should be seamless—never forced.” The collection’s spatial anchor, however, is the Udiv Partition Unit—a full-height divider in solid teakwood that merges utility with elegance. Its open shelves float between vertical supports, offering storage without heaviness. “Udiv is designed to divide space without breaking it. It creates rhythm, not walls,” she explains.