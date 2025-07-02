The collection, Form, blends soft movement with precise structure to create timeless pieces

The idea of form might seem like something fixed — something solid. But for Qua’s Resort ’25 collection, Form is all about how structure can move, soften, and adapt to the person wearing it.

It’s a thoughtful collection that focuses on clothes built to last, to travel, and to quietly empower.

“We don’t believe in adding things just for the sake of it. Every seam, every pleat has a purpose, there’s a deliberate tension in our garments — between control and release, between presence and subtlety— and that’s where our uniqueness lies,” says Divya Agarwal, co-founder and creative director of Qua.