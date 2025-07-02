The collection, Form, blends soft movement with precise structure to create timeless pieces

The idea of form might seem like something fixed — something solid. But for Qua’s Resort ’25 collection, Form is all about how structure can move, soften, and adapt to the person wearing it.
“We don’t believe in adding things just for the sake of it. Every seam, every pleat has a purpose, there’s a deliberate tension in our garments — between control and release, between presence and subtlety— and that’s where our uniqueness lies,” says Divya Agarwal, co-founder and creative director of Qua.
The brand highlights clean, sculptural tailoring, but with a certain lightness. “We wanted to explore how structure can feel easy, and how softness can feel powerful,” explains Divya. Inspired by artists Barbara Hepworth and Isamu Noguchi, the collection looks at the balance between softness and strength.
The pieces include godet tops, barrel trousers, halter neck waistcoats, corsets, and full-circle skirts which are designed to carry you from workdays to summer dinners, creative meetups, gallery visits, and even those slow holiday afternoons. The fabrics are soft but structured: think cotton-linen blends, crisp cotton satin, and sculpted knits, all chosen to flow naturally with the body. “The colour palette is understated yet elevated, with a focus on molten golds, earthy tones, clean neutrals, and hints of sheen without excess. Key elements include panelled bodices, engineered flares, internal construction details, and anatomically aware cuts,” Divya adds.
A stand out moment in the design process came while working on the godet top. Originally, it was simple and too neat. But when a godet panel was pinned to the side, the piece transformed.
“It moved in a way we didn’t expect — it caught the air; it suddenly had life. Elegance, with anarchy. That moment reshaped the language of the collection. From there, every piece had to move, not just sit.” Divya shares.
Form is about creating a seasonless wardrobe that feels strong, elegant, and easy to wear pieces that can hold space for you.
Prices start at Rs 1,500.
Available online.
