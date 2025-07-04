Celebrating 70 years of legacy, this homegrown label champions old-world craft and modern design with Daali

What does it truly take for a brand, a foundation, or an artistic entity to carve its name in history? Beyond fulfilling its purpose and serving its audience, it requires a quiet alchemy of deep understanding, tireless research, intuitive design, and an innate ability to read the pulse of people. Especially in the world of fashion, where sentiment is woven into every silhouette and stitched into every hem, it takes far more than talent to become iconic.
It takes vision, legacy and courage to dream across decades. It is, perhaps, safe to say that Frontier Raas is one such name, a legacy embroidered with passion and purpose. Born in 1954 in the North-West Frontier Province (now in Pakistan), the brand was the vision of Bansilal Batra, a man who dreamt of showcasing India’s cultural wealth through the lens of exquisite craftsmanship.
What began as a humble tribute to heritage has since bloomed into a house of grandeur, one that continues to evolve without losing sight of its soul. Today, that soul breathes anew through his grandson, Gaurang Batra, who has inherited not just a legacy, but a responsibility. With a heart tuned to tradition and eyes set on innovation, Gaurang is shaping Frontier Raas into a living, breathing canvas of stories, crafts, and elegance that touches the lives of brides, artisans, and fashion connoisseurs alike.
As the brand marks 70 glorious years, the celebration goes beyond pride, it unfolds in the form of Daali, a breathtaking new collection that pays homage to India’s rich traditions. Steeped in cultural elegance, the collection showcases ethnic masterpieces that echo the timeless grace of Indian heritage.
Indulge catches up with Gaurang to delve into the story behind Daali, understand the ethos of Frontier Raas, and explore how the brand continues to champion Indian textiles and crafts, while envisioning a future that takes this legacy beyond borders.
The new bloom
Talking about Daali, Gaurang shares, “With this collection, we truly wanted to showcase the full spectrum of what we do across categories, techniques, and design philosophies. The idea was to create something celebratory, yet deeply personal.”
He pushed the brand’s creative grammar further, weaving old-world crafts with a modern design sensibility. “There’s structure, fluidity, tradition, but there’s also edge,” Gaurang explains. The collection is a vibrant blend of rich reds, gleaming golds, and shimmering silvers, intricately layered with embroidery, texture, and fine details that elevate every piece to an art form.
More than anything, Daali is about turning the page. “Every collection should feel like a fresh chapter,” he reflects, “but one that still carries the spirit of where we began.”
Zoom in on the details
Throwing light on the use fabrics in this collection, Gaurang says, “We’ve played with a lot of luxurious, lightweight fabrics like organza, crepe, and net because we wanted the silhouettes to breathe and move effortlessly.” The palette, he shares, is rich but high-energy: think deep reds, bright oranges, antique golds, silvers, and fresh pinks.
Design-wise, Gaurang went heavy on surface textures; there’s sequin work, mirror and pearl embroidery, gota patti, appliqué, and threadwork that draws from floral, abstract, and symmetrical inspirations. “We didn’t want anything to feel flat — each piece is built with depth, texture, and a certain lightness at the same time. It’s detailed but never weighed down,” he adds.
Daali features lehengas, draped saris, co-ord sets, shararas, and gowns because his vision was to help women find their expression across moods and moments. He explains, “It’s built for diversity in taste: whether you’re a maximalist or prefer quiet luxury, Daali has a wide range. You’ll find classic silhouettes reworked in new proportions and styling, so nothing feels dated, even when the roots are traditional.” The outfits suit different occasions, including weddings, festive gatherings and intimate affairs.
70 years of crafting dreams
Frontier Raas carries immense pride in completing 70 years, but isn’t held back by nostalgia. Daali isn’t a traditional tribute; it’s a reflection of everything built over decades—mastery across styles, depth in craft, and a bold, fresh approach to design. It marks a new chapter, one that feels more fluid, expressive, and in tune with how women want to dress today.
Reaching the 70th year was especially emotional for Gaurang, not just because of the milestone, but because it marked the first full decade he had been part of the family legacy. That’s when it truly struck him: this isn’t just history, it’s living history.
Soaring beyond borders
With flagship stores now in the UK and Dubai, Frontier Raas has steadily evolved from a legacy label into a globally resonant brand. “Opening stores internationally, growing our artisan network, and embracing design-led storytelling have all shaped who we are today,” says Gaurang.
His efforts to expand the brand’s reach have been both strategic and soulful. “I started our bridal couture brand Taraasa and launched Raas Saris of India as a dedicated platform for handloom storytelling and revival,” he explains. “While we’ve always dressed brides and worked closely with artisans, creating these focused verticals allowed us to tell more nuanced stories about craft, culture, and the evolving Indian identity.”
The brand hasn’t shied away from innovation either, from styling workshops with celebrities and collaborations with emerging talent to reimagining traditional wear for a younger, global audience. What began as a traditional, homegrown vision under his grandfather is now evolving with purpose. “His dream was rooted in heritage and scale,” Gaurang shares, “but today calls for agility, design thinking, and community. These shifts weren’t just strategic — they were personal.”
Even in their global expansion, the brand never compromises on its core values. The designer never dilutes the integrity of the weave or the craftsmanship.
But yes, the format may shift. “A lehenga might turn into a jacket set. A sari might come with a pre-stitched palla for ease. We don’t dilute; we translate. Global clients want the story, but they also want functionality. So, we walk that tightrope: storytelling without losing sensibility,” says Gaurang.
The southern muse
Hyderabad is the only city in South India where Frontier Raas has a physical presence, a choice that wasn’t just strategic but deeply meaningful. Gaurang shares, “Hyderabad beautifully balances heritage and modernity. There’s a genuine appreciation for handloom, intricate craftsmanship, and bridal couture, all the pillars we stand on. It’s a city that’s both rooted and aspirational, much like the ethos of our brand.”
He adds with a smile, “And yes, for me, there’s always been an emotional connect with Hyderabad. It doesn’t shout, yet it always leaves a lasting impression. That quiet elegance — that’s what drew me in.”
The new age of the old world
Engaging the younger generation begins with storytelling — not just through design, but through information. “The youth today are sharp, curious, aware, and eager to learn. Once they understand the artistry, the hours, and the generational skill that go into creating a single weave, their perspectives change,” says Gaurang.
The brand approaches a sari or lehenga not as a fixed traditional costume but as a dynamic canvas. This shift in mindset opens doors to creative experimentation — through proportion, colour-blocking, texture play, and even the use of unconventional fabrics.
“At the core, the essence remains untouched,” Gaurang notes. “People aren’t rejecting tradition — they’re just looking for new ways to relate to it. And that’s our job: to evolve the language, not erase the legacy.”
