Celebrating 70 years of legacy, this homegrown label champions old-world craft and modern design with Daali

What does it truly take for a brand, a foundation, or an artistic entity to carve its name in history? Beyond fulfilling its purpose and serving its audience, it requires a quiet alchemy of deep understanding, tireless research, intuitive design, and an innate ability to read the pulse of people. Especially in the world of fashion, where sentiment is woven into every silhouette and stitched into every hem, it takes far more than talent to become iconic.

It takes vision, legacy and courage to dream across decades. It is, perhaps, safe to say that Frontier Raas is one such name, a legacy embroidered with passion and purpose. Born in 1954 in the North-West Frontier Province (now in Pakistan), the brand was the vision of Bansilal Batra, a man who dreamt of showcasing India’s cultural wealth through the lens of exquisite craftsmanship.

What began as a humble tribute to heritage has since bloomed into a house of grandeur, one that continues to evolve without losing sight of its soul. Today, that soul breathes anew through his grandson, Gaurang Batra, who has inherited not just a legacy, but a responsibility. With a heart tuned to tradition and eyes set on innovation, Gaurang is shaping Frontier Raas into a living, breathing canvas of stories, crafts, and elegance that touches the lives of brides, artisans, and fashion connoisseurs alike.

The brand launches new collection Daali

As the brand marks 70 glorious years, the celebration goes beyond pride, it unfolds in the form of Daali, a breathtaking new collection that pays homage to India’s rich traditions. Steeped in cultural elegance, the collection showcases ethnic masterpieces that echo the timeless grace of Indian heritage.

Indulge catches up with Gaurang to delve into the story behind Daali, understand the ethos of Frontier Raas, and explore how the brand continues to champion Indian textiles and crafts, while envisioning a future that takes this legacy beyond borders.

The new bloom

Talking about Daali, Gaurang shares, “With this collection, we truly wanted to showcase the full spectrum of what we do across categories, techniques, and design philosophies. The idea was to create something celebratory, yet deeply personal.”

He pushed the brand’s creative grammar further, weaving old-world crafts with a modern design sensibility. “There’s structure, fluidity, tradition, but there’s also edge,” Gaurang explains. The collection is a vibrant blend of rich reds, gleaming golds, and shimmering silvers, intricately layered with embroidery, texture, and fine details that elevate every piece to an art form.

More than anything, Daali is about turning the page. “Every collection should feel like a fresh chapter,” he reflects, “but one that still carries the spirit of where we began.”

Zoom in on the details

Throwing light on the use fabrics in this collection, Gaurang says, “We’ve played with a lot of luxurious, lightweight fabrics like organza, crepe, and net because we wanted the silhouettes to breathe and move effortlessly.” The palette, he shares, is rich but high-energy: think deep reds, bright oranges, antique golds, silvers, and fresh pinks.

Design-wise, Gaurang went heavy on surface textures; there’s sequin work, mirror and pearl embroidery, gota patti, appliqué, and threadwork that draws from floral, abstract, and symmetrical inspirations. “We didn’t want anything to feel flat — each piece is built with depth, texture, and a certain lightness at the same time. It’s detailed but never weighed down,” he adds.

Daali features lehengas, draped saris, co-ord sets, shararas, and gowns because his vision was to help women find their expression across moods and moments. He explains, “It’s built for diversity in taste: whether you’re a maximalist or prefer quiet luxury, Daali has a wide range. You’ll find classic silhouettes reworked in new proportions and styling, so nothing feels dated, even when the roots are traditional.” The outfits suit different occasions, including weddings, festive gatherings and intimate affairs.