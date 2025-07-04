Parisian chic meets racetrack edge in this bold new capsule collection, designed in collaboration with Hot Wheels

It’s fashion in motion, with Maje shifting gears to deliver a capsule that’s graphic, gutsy, and just the right amount of glam. Think checkered flags and bold insignias, power silhouettes softened with Parisian polish, and enough personality to turn a pit stop into a photo op. Whether you’re sidewalk strutting or city cruising, this collection is for those who dress like they own the road—and the moment.

The Hot Wheels x Maje is bringing couture velocity to India with the kind of street-meets-speed attitude that Maje does best. It’s Parisian cool with a nitro boost, a reminder that bold is the new classic—and style, much like a Hot Wheels™ car, is best enjoyed at high speed.