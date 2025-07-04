Parisian chic meets racetrack edge in this bold new capsule collection, designed in collaboration with Hot Wheels

This summer, Maje doesn’t just step onto the fashion scene—it screeches in, tires smoking, attitude blazing, thanks to a turbocharged collaboration with none other than Hot Wheels™, the ultimate symbol of speed, heat, and pop-culture horsepower.
Parisian chic meets racetrack rebellion in a capsule that doesn’t ask for attention—it commands it. Picture this: crop tops and pleated miniskirts that flirt with danger, denim jackets that look like they’ve taken a victory lap, cardigans and hoodies that bring a pit-lane edge to your everyday strut. This isn’t about cute outfits—it’s about femininity, a wild fusion of fast fashion and fearless vibes, custom-built for women who don’t ‘brake’ for opinions.
It’s fashion in motion, with Maje shifting gears to deliver a capsule that’s graphic, gutsy, and just the right amount of glam. Think checkered flags and bold insignias, power silhouettes softened with Parisian polish, and enough personality to turn a pit stop into a photo op. Whether you’re sidewalk strutting or city cruising, this collection is for those who dress like they own the road—and the moment.
The Hot Wheels x Maje is bringing couture velocity to India with the kind of street-meets-speed attitude that Maje does best. It’s Parisian cool with a nitro boost, a reminder that bold is the new classic—and style, much like a Hot Wheels™ car, is best enjoyed at high speed.
And behind this sartorial speedway is the brand that’s redefined ready-to-wear luxury since 1998. Maje, the brainchild of Judith Milgrom, born of Moroccan warmth and Parisian precision, where colour, craft, and familial love collide. With a name built from her family—Moyal, Alain, Judith, Evelyne—the brand has grown into a global powerhouse, with a reputation for chic that’s never boring, always bold.
Price on request.
Available in store.
