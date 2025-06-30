Mrunalini Rao’s Trousseau Edit marries generational craft with quiet glamour and storytelling silhouettes

Some bridal moments aren’t just seen but felt. A whisper of silk brushing past, the gleam of hand embroidery under twilight, the gentle weight of generations sewn into every thread. With her latest trousseau edit, designer Mrunalini Rao invites us into this world of tactile poetry—where heritage meets haute couture, and every silhouette tells a story of grace, depth, and quiet drama.
Drawing from India’s rich legacy of textile craftsmanship, the collection is a tribute to intricate handwork and timeless elegance—crafted in opulent silks and adorned with zardozi, resham, pearls, and bandhani. These aren’t just garments; they’re keepsakes—meant to be worn with pride and passed down with love.
The Gulnaaz Kurta Set captures this ethos perfectly—an A-line kurta blooming with hand-embroidered florals and paisleys, complemented by floral-hemmed peg pants and a dreamy organza dupatta with scalloped zari edges. In contrast, the Naila Cuff Kurta Set reimagines royal blue silk with a relaxed silhouette and jewel-toned embroidery, fusing tradition with a sense of bold, effortless cool.
The Mayura Short Cuff Kurta Set, in vibrant fuchsia, dances with garuda motifs and metallic borders, while the Kalpa Anarkali, in a rich bridal red, is all about ornate celebration—zardozi detailing running across neckline, sleeves, and salwar, anchored by a featherlight dupatta.
Those leaning toward minimalist elegance will be drawn to the Leela Saree—an ivory dream scattered with delicate bandhani and edged in scalloped resham and pearl embroidery. The Reva Cuff Kaftan Set offers a relaxed yet regal aesthetic, ideal for intimate pre-wedding rituals. Meanwhile, the Alka Jacket Set commands attention with its multi-colour resham embroidery, cutwork jacket, and flared violet silk pants—a look that feels at once rooted and revolutionary.
This is a collection for the bride who honours where she comes from, yet embraces who she’s becoming. Every ensemble is made not just to adorn, but to resonate—through quiet rituals, stolen glances, and moments turned into memories.
In Mrunalini Rao’s world, bridalwear becomes more than a moment—it becomes a legacy in motion, stitched with intention, worn with wonder.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain