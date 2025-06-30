Mrunalini Rao’s Trousseau Edit marries generational craft with quiet glamour and storytelling silhouettes

Drawing from India’s rich legacy of textile craftsmanship, the collection is a tribute to intricate handwork and timeless elegance—crafted in opulent silks and adorned with zardozi, resham, pearls, and bandhani. These aren’t just garments; they’re keepsakes—meant to be worn with pride and passed down with love.

The Gulnaaz Kurta Set captures this ethos perfectly—an A-line kurta blooming with hand-embroidered florals and paisleys, complemented by floral-hemmed peg pants and a dreamy organza dupatta with scalloped zari edges. In contrast, the Naila Cuff Kurta Set reimagines royal blue silk with a relaxed silhouette and jewel-toned embroidery, fusing tradition with a sense of bold, effortless cool.

The Mayura Short Cuff Kurta Set, in vibrant fuchsia, dances with garuda motifs and metallic borders, while the Kalpa Anarkali, in a rich bridal red, is all about ornate celebration—zardozi detailing running across neckline, sleeves, and salwar, anchored by a featherlight dupatta.