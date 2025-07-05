Akashi reimagines linen with The Stamp Edit for SS25

“Linen, a fabric known for its understated elegance and long-lasting charm, lies at the heart of this collection,” Vina says. “Derived from the flaxseed plant, the process of cultivating linen is both meticulous and respectful of the earth, making it a natural choice for the brand. As a textile, it holds a unique ability to age gracefully, becoming softer and more lustrous with time. Its breathable quality and ease of care make it an ideal fabric for the warmer months, offering both function and quiet sophistication to the wearer.”

The Stamp Edit is brought to life through six carefully selected hues that mirror the vibrancy and earthiness of nature - lime green, toasted brown, powder blue, dark cherry, pearl white, and olive green. “Each piece in the collection is designed to move fluidly, allowing space for ease and individuality. Subtle detailing such as finely embroidered borders and our signature stamp, delicately rendered in Hindu script, elevate the garments with a sense of rootedness and identity,” shares Vina.

A soft sunflower motif appears throughout the collection as a gentle symbol of warmth, resilience, and growth - echoing the strength of nature and the spirit of the women who wear Akashi.

The silhouettes are consciously designed to appeal to a wide spectrum of ages and preferences. Whether one seeks minimal elegance or a more relaxed, everyday charm, the collection offers versatile pieces that complement varied styles while remaining grounded in mindful design. The thoughtful construction of each garment ensures a blend of structure and softness, delivering a refined yet effortless aesthetic.

“With The Stamp Edit, we celebrate the beauty of nature while embracing the individuality of every woman. This collection is an ode to timeless, conscious fashion,” adds Vina. The collection reaffirms Akashi’s philosophy of weaving stories into every stitch, continuing a legacy where tradition, sustainability, and artistry meet.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com