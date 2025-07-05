This collection of bags talks about the stillness, strength, and quiet confidence that unfolds after dark

At the close of the day the lights soften, and time feels like it has stopped just for you, that’s when most of us truly come alive. For some, it’s the gentle hush of rooftop conversations, long drives with nothing but music and thoughts, or special moments on a moonlit balcony. Whereas, for others, it’s the rush of getting ready, the glamour of a night out, the music, the laughter, the wild sparkle of it all. We all find our calm in different ways, and Akinna’s new collection of bags, Midnight Black, is born from a similar idea. It is elegant, bold, and quietly powerful, just like the night itself.

Akinna's Midnight Black is an ode to the stillness, strength, and confidence

The creative director and co-founder, Annika Saraf, says that Midnight Black is an ode to the stillness, strength, and confidence that unfold after dark. “We asked ourselves, what’s the mood on the other side of that fire? And the answer was mystery, depth, and the soft glow cities wear at midnight,” adds Annika.

Featuring deep black tones, croc-embossed textures, and the brand’s signature panelling with emerald linings, Midnight Black reimagines certain bags with a moody, modern edge. Created for those who thrive after hours, the collection, Annika says, is “for people who know that elegance doesn’t have to shout, it can whisper and still be unforgettable.”

She believes in creating pieces that don’t just sit pretty, but truly empower the person carrying them. “Take the Giorgia bucket bag, equal parts style and versatility,” says the designer. Carry it by the top handle for a polished, date-night vibe, or sling it crossbody with the sleek gold snake chain when you’re on the move. “Then there’s the Milano bag, where comfort meets quiet luxury. With its adjustable leather strap, it seamlessly adapts to your day, be it back-to-back meetings, quick errands, or relaxed coffee catch-ups,” Annika adds.