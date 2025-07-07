A sculptural fashion store redefines retail design in New Delhi

House of Fett’s newly launched store has a distinct architectural sensibility. It is a bold, sculptural space designed for slowness, presence, and intention.
Located in Pacific Mall, New Delhi, the store is more than just a retail space—it’s a sensorial installation where architecture and fashion intertwine, offering a tactile, calming experience that invites shoppers to pause, explore, and reconnect with the joy of discovery.
Conceived by the experimental design studio Metanoia Designs LLP, the new House of Fett store disrupts the visual chaos of mall culture. From the outside, its monolithic clay-toned façade stands quietly defiant—minimalist, earthy, and sculptural in presence. It's a bold architectural gesture that sets the tone for what lies within.
Inside, the store unfolds in three seamless zones: An open, inviting entrance, a central, gallery-like display area, and a softly draped fitting space tucked toward the rear.
Natural light streams through circular skylights, highlighting the store’s fluid lines and clay-hued palette, while minimal stainless steel displays let the clothes take center stage. Every element of the space is designed to support a sense of calm and clarity—a tactile shift from the hurried pace of typical retail environments.
The new store opens with a curated presentation of House of Fett’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, The Trip—a breezy, expressive line full of signature co-ords, statement jumpsuits, and relaxed resortwear.
This isn’t just a space to shop—it’s a space to feel. Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a mindful shopper, or simply looking to reimagine your relationship with fashion, House of Fett’s new store offers a sculptural reset—where stillness meets style.
