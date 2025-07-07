A sculptural fashion store redefines retail design in New Delhi

House of Fett’s newly launched store has a distinct architectural sensibility. It is a bold, sculptural space designed for slowness, presence, and intention.

Located in Pacific Mall, New Delhi, the store is more than just a retail space—it’s a sensorial installation where architecture and fashion intertwine, offering a tactile, calming experience that invites shoppers to pause, explore, and reconnect with the joy of discovery.

Design that invites you to pause and feel

Conceived by the experimental design studio Metanoia Designs LLP, the new House of Fett store disrupts the visual chaos of mall culture. From the outside, its monolithic clay-toned façade stands quietly defiant—minimalist, earthy, and sculptural in presence. It's a bold architectural gesture that sets the tone for what lies within.