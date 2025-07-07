Riddhi Chheda's label brings minimalism, mobility, and fashion to the fore

The brand’s launch collection offers a fluid mix of flowy kaftans, elevated co-ord sets, breezy dresses, crisp shirts, tailored polos, and versatile shorts, all crafted from breathable, luxe performance fabrics. Meant to transition from work calls to weekend escape —or workouts to wine-downs—the pieces are designed for the rhythm of modern life.

“Performance and style are not in opposition—they’re complementary. Technical precision is seamlessly woven into refined tailoring, resulting in a collection that keeps pace with the dynamic lives we lead,” she explains.

One of the season’s standouts is the pickleball-inspired capsule, which combines sporty structure with street-style ease. “The rise of pickleball as both a sport and a lifestyle movement felt like the perfect moment for NOYO to step in with a fresh, fashion-forward take,” Riddhi says. Featuring graphic tees, chic jackets, and functional accessories, the capsule has been met with an enthusiastic response. “Customers especially love the tees and multifunctional bags—they’ve become conversation starters, both on and off the court.”

For those seeking foundational wardrobe pieces, she points to kaftans and co-ord sets. “The kaftans offer a relaxed yet refined aesthetic, ideal for vacations or elevated downtime. The co-ords, meanwhile, deliver structure with softness—perfect for day-to-night transitions,” Riddhi notes.

Accessories, too, are central to the NOYO experience. “They don’t just finish the look— they define it. From sleek utility totes to signature pickleball bags, these pieces blend function and fashion, adding purpose and polish to every outfit,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 5,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

