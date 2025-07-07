This conscious luxury brand celebrates generational elegance with ethically crafted lab-grown diamonds

Aza Fashions unveils Araiya by Aza, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand that blends innovation with timeless elegance. Inspired by empowered women across generations, Araiya features ethically crafted, IGI-certified diamonds of exceptional quality — offering versatile designs that cater to the conscious luxury consumer, from delicate daily wear to bold, statement pieces. Devangi Parekh, founder, Aza Fashions takes us through the idea behind the collection, the influences behind the designs, highlights from the collection and lots more…

What defines the design language of Araiya’s first collection?

Our debut collection is a study in duality — where tradition meets modernity. It blends intricate Indian craftsmanship with clean, contemporary silhouettes, creating pieces that are both rooted and forward-looking. The design language reflects contrasts: delicate yet bold, timeless yet fresh — capturing the spirit of today’s global woman.

How did heritage influence the designs?

Heritage plays a quiet but meaningful role in the designs. While our aesthetic is modern and minimalist, we’ve woven in traditional Indian motifs — from floral patterns and paisleys to mandala-inspired symmetry — especially in our wedding sets. These elements bring emotional depth and cultural continuity, making the pieces feel both contemporary and timeless. It’s jewellery that connects — to tradition, to memory and to the future.