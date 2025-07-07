This conscious luxury brand celebrates generational elegance with ethically crafted lab-grown diamonds

Aza Fashions unveils Araiya by Aza, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand that blends innovation with timeless elegance. Inspired by empowered women across generations, Araiya features ethically crafted, IGI-certified diamonds of exceptional quality — offering versatile designs that cater to the conscious luxury consumer, from delicate daily wear to bold, statement pieces. Devangi Parekh, founder, Aza Fashions takes us through the idea behind the collection, the influences behind the designs, highlights from the collection and lots more…
What defines the design language of Araiya’s first collection?
Our debut collection is a study in duality — where tradition meets modernity. It blends intricate Indian craftsmanship with clean, contemporary silhouettes, creating pieces that are both rooted and forward-looking. The design language reflects contrasts: delicate yet bold, timeless yet fresh — capturing the spirit of today’s global woman.
How did heritage influence the designs?
Heritage plays a quiet but meaningful role in the designs. While our aesthetic is modern and minimalist, we’ve woven in traditional Indian motifs — from floral patterns and paisleys to mandala-inspired symmetry — especially in our wedding sets. These elements bring emotional depth and cultural continuity, making the pieces feel both contemporary and timeless. It’s jewellery that connects — to tradition, to memory and to the future.
What inspired the design direction of the collection?
The brand draws subtle inspiration from nature, art and architecture — all viewed through a modern lens. Petal-like curves and organic forms reflect nature’s grace, while the structure and symmetry of our sculptural pieces echo architectural precision. Above all, the collection is crafted to evoke elegance and emotion with ethical, earthconscious materials.
What goes into crafting a piece and what sets it apart?
Each piece takes 15 to 40 hours to craft, blending modern tech with traditional techniques. It starts with precise CAD (computer-aided designs), followed by lost-wax casting in 14kt or 18kt gold. Handpicked lab-grown diamonds are then meticulously set by skilled artisans using methods like pavé or bezel.
What are the signature highlights of the collection?
Key highlights include the Floral Cascade Ear Cuff, with its bold asymmetry and enamel detailing — perfect for statement moments; the Emerald Multi-Layered Necklace, a timeless bridal showstopper; and the Radiant Blossom Diamond Ring, featuring an emerald-cut center and petal-like diamonds for pure impact. For refined minimalism, the Diamond Vein Leaf Necklace Set offers everyday elegance with a nature-inspired twist.
What’s next for Araiya?
Upcoming collaborations, new retail formats and stronger community engagement are on the way. For us, it’s not just about jewellery — it’s about building a movement where beauty, sustainability and innovation coexist.
Price on request. Available online.