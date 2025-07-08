Charu & Vasundhara’s first print collection plays on structure and texture
Kolkata-based designer label Charu & Vasundhara, run by the mother-daughter duo, has come up with their first print collection called Sierra as a summer collection. This collection is unique for its structure-meets-surface approach with hand-drawn motifs inspired by botanical architecture. These floral elements are appliquéd, embroidered, or engineered directly into silhouettes like tailored pantsuits, sculptural lehengas, and saris rooted in intricate craftsmanship. The colour palette is warm, restrained, and evocative—think ivory, butter yellow, blush, sun-warmed orange, pale lavender, and grounding black. Vasundhara takes us through the resplendent collection.
Sierra by Charu & Vasundhara captures the stillness of summer
What’s the idea behind Sierra?
We wanted to explore nature not in its chaos, but in its precision. It’s about capturing golden stillness, petals poised in tension, the heavy air of summer—it’s an emotional, atmospheric study of flora as architecture. It’s a quiet, intentional expansion of our core philosophy: form, feeling, and freedom.
How different is the collection from the previous ones?
Sierra is our first step into the world of print. While our previous collections were rooted in solid structure and rich surface techniques, this chapter brings an additional layer—print as structure. The motifs aren’t ornamental; they’re integral to the garment’s architecture. It’s not about reinvention but refinement—retaining the sculptural language we’re known for, while introducing a softer, more emotionally resonant dimension.
What’s trending in casual, occasion, and wedding wear this season?
There’s a strong movement toward understated luxury, pieces that feel deeply personal and not overly styled. In casual wear, soft tailoring and tactile fabrics are making waves. For occasion and wedding wear, sculptural silhouettes with minimal surface work are trending, where craftsmanship speaks louder than embellishment. Emotional resonance, wearability, and modern restraint are at the forefront.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
A sculptural ivory kurta set, a printed sari with engineered florals, and a tailored pantsuit in a sun-warmed tone are absolute essentials. Add to that breathable co-ords, soft tailoring, and one bold piece like a structured blouse or lehenga with architectural embroidery.
Who is the most stylish celebrity in your eyes?
We admire individuals who bring authenticity and subtlety to their style. Someone like Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who embody the modern woman and balance quiet strength with creative expression, resonate with our design vision.
What are your plans for the label?
We aim to expand our presence in international markets, invest in artisanal collaborations, and continue refining what femininity means through our lens.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
We are working on a festive capsule that will build on the emotional precision we’ve introduced, but with a more celebratory tone. Expect rich textures, nuanced colours, and a continuation of our exploration into surface as structure—always edited, always intentional.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.