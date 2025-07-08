Charu & Vasundhara’s first print collection plays on structure and texture

Kolkata-based designer label Charu & Vasundhara, run by the mother-daughter duo, has come up with their first print collection called Sierra as a summer collection. This collection is unique for its structure-meets-surface approach with hand-drawn motifs inspired by botanical architecture. These floral elements are appliquéd, embroidered, or engineered directly into silhouettes like tailored pantsuits, sculptural lehengas, and saris rooted in intricate craftsmanship. The colour palette is warm, restrained, and evocative—think ivory, butter yellow, blush, sun-warmed orange, pale lavender, and grounding black. Vasundhara takes us through the resplendent collection.

Sierra by Charu & Vasundhara captures the stillness of summer