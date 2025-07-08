Pomegranates and pastels: Saundh’s new collection embraces summer’s quiet joys

Sakshi Sinha, chief of design, tells us that the collection is inspired by the stillness and unhurried beauty of summer.

“It draws from quiet, sun-drenched moments—painting al fresco, wandering through wildflower fields, time stretching golden and slow. At Ease is a tribute to a season that lingers, encouraging women to feel unbound, unbothered, and completely themselves,” shares Sakshi.

The pomegranate became a central motif in Anar because of its richness in symbolism—abundance, vitality, and feminine strength. Set against soft garden scenes, it feels both nostalgic and fresh.

“The idea was to blur the line between what inspires and what’s expressed—where what you see becomes what you wear,” says Sakshi.

She describes the style of this collection as “Softly structured. Gently bold. Airy. Effortless. Easy. Rooted in detail, yet free in movement.”

Sakshi is particularly excited about a few key pieces in At Ease. “The air-light jumpsuits, breezy hand-printed saris, soft-structured jackets, and co-ords that go from stay-in to step-out are my favourite picks. The kaftans and tunics are also standout pieces — easy silhouettes that feel as though they can be lived in,” she explains.

The palette mirrors summer shades—think powder pink, blue-greens, saffron orange, orchid purple, sun-kissed yellow, and mellow pastels. They create a sense of ease and warmth.

“We chose ultra-light, skin-loving fabrics that breathe—ideal for the Indian summer. From soft cotton blends to airy muslin silks, every fabric is selected to feel good on the skin and move beautifully with the wearer,” says Sakshi.

What makes At Ease special compared to Saundh’s past collections is that it feels more intimate. It’s rooted in storytelling but allows space for the wearer to find her own story within it. As Sakshi puts it, “There’s a poetic, slowed-down rhythm to it that sets it apart from more structured or embellished past ranges.” We can’t help but agree.

Prices start at Rs 2,995. Available online.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress