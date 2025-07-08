New launches

Pomegranates and pastels: Saundh's new collection embraces summer's quiet joys

Saundh’s At Ease collection captures summer's serene essence with airy elegance
Lightweight and breathable garment from Saundh’s At Ease collection featuring hand-painted Anar motifs
At Ease by Saundh
This summer, Saundh invites you to slow down and savour the moment with At Ease—a collection born from the quiet poetry of sun-drenched days and unhurried hours. A celebration of ease and effortlessness, the collection is rooted in silhouettes that sway gently—co-ords, kaftans, jumpsuits, and breezy saris made in featherlight fabrics. Organza, cotton, and chiffon come together in pieces that are meant to be lived in—airy, breathable, and fluid with movement.

The symbolism of the anar print: Abundance and feminine strength

The Anar print forms the heart of the collection—pomegranates appear hand-sketched and painted using watercolour, imagined in a quiet garden, perhaps mid-afternoon, just as fruit is being picked and painted onto paper. The motifs find their way onto saris, kaftans, tunics, and co-ords—where inspiration folds into expression.

Flowing Saundh Anar sari featuring hand-painted pomegranate motifs in soft pastels, draped elegantly on a model against a neutral background, showcasing airy fabric and delicate watercolor-inspired design.
Anar Sari by Saundh
Lightweight Saundh Anar shirt with hand-painted pomegranate prints in soft pastel hues, styled with a relaxed fit and breathable fabric perfect for summer wear.
Anar Shirt by Saundh
Flowy Saundh Anar Juliet dress featuring delicate hand-painted pomegranate motifs in pastel colours, crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a softly structured silhouette for effortless summer elegance.
Anar Juliet Dress
Lightweight Saundh Anar Juliet top with hand-painted pomegranate motifs in soft pastel shades, designed with airy fabric and a relaxed fit for comfortable, elegant summer wear.
Anar Juliet Top
Saundh Sula Set featuring a breezy co-ord with soft fabric in muted tones, showcasing subtle hand-painted Anar motifs, designed for effortless summer style and comfort.
Sula Set by Saundh

Sakshi Sinha, chief of design, tells us that the collection is inspired by the stillness and unhurried beauty of summer.

“It draws from quiet, sun-drenched moments—painting al fresco, wandering through wildflower fields, time stretching golden and slow. At Ease is a tribute to a season that lingers, encouraging women to feel unbound, unbothered, and completely themselves,” shares Sakshi.

The pomegranate became a central motif in Anar because of its richness in symbolism—abundance, vitality, and feminine strength. Set against soft garden scenes, it feels both nostalgic and fresh.

“The idea was to blur the line between what inspires and what’s expressed—where what you see becomes what you wear,” says Sakshi.

She describes the style of this collection as “Softly structured. Gently bold. Airy. Effortless. Easy. Rooted in detail, yet free in movement.”

Sakshi is particularly excited about a few key pieces in At Ease. “The air-light jumpsuits, breezy hand-printed saris, soft-structured jackets, and co-ords that go from stay-in to step-out are my favourite picks. The kaftans and tunics are also standout pieces — easy silhouettes that feel as though they can be lived in,” she explains.

The palette mirrors summer shades—think powder pink, blue-greens, saffron orange, orchid purple, sun-kissed yellow, and mellow pastels. They create a sense of ease and warmth.

“We chose ultra-light, skin-loving fabrics that breathe—ideal for the Indian summer. From soft cotton blends to airy muslin silks, every fabric is selected to feel good on the skin and move beautifully with the wearer,” says Sakshi.

What makes At Ease special compared to Saundh’s past collections is that it feels more intimate. It’s rooted in storytelling but allows space for the wearer to find her own story within it. As Sakshi puts it, “There’s a poetic, slowed-down rhythm to it that sets it apart from more structured or embellished past ranges.” We can’t help but agree.

Prices start at Rs 2,995. Available online.

