Graceful floral motifs bloom in this delicate new jewellery line

“With Blossom, we wanted to capture the effortless charm of nature through soft floral forms that feel both modern and versatile,” says Abhinav Kumar of ORIGEM. “The collection celebrates the refined intricacy of blooms, but also the everyday elegance that today’s women look for—while staying true to our ethos of ethical luxury.”

Each piece starts as a delicate sketch, with the design team carefully balancing proportion and flow so the pear-shaped diamonds mimic the softness of petals. Once finalised, master craftsmen bring the designs to life using precise cuts and settings to maximise brilliance—while keeping the jewellery lightweight and wearable.

“Blossom is for those who value subtle luxury and conscious choices. Younger buyers today want jewellery that reflects their individuality, yet works across occasions—from casual brunches to festive gatherings,” says Abhinav. “This collection speaks to that desire without compromising on quality or style.”

So, what’s next for ORIGEM? “The response to Blossom has been incredibly encouraging. Moving forward, we’re exploring themed collections inspired by meaningful elements—be it from nature, culture, or modern art—all interpreted through our signature lens of refined craftsmanship and ethical luxury,” Abhinav shares. “There’s a lot more in the pipeline as we expand our portfolio of distinctive, story-driven jewellery.”

Prices start at Rs 60,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress