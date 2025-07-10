This nature-inspired collection transforms jewellery into symbols of resilience and individuality

A

Traditional jewellery often comes with fixed associations. It is meant for weddings, festivals, or other specific events. Bliss is the opposite. It is meant to reflect the wearer’s mood, memory, or moment. You might choose a charm because it reminds you of someone or because it reflects something you have recently overcome. There are no rules about how to wear it or why to choose it. That openness allows people to build their own meaning into each piece. In that sense, it becomes less about conforming to tradition and more about expressing who you are or what matters to you right now.