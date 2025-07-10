This nature-inspired collection transforms jewellery into symbols of resilience and individuality
Jewellery that whispers stories, carries memories, and blooms like nature itself—the Bliss collection by Gargi by PN Gadgil & Sons transforms adornment into heartfelt expression. Inspired by delicate motifs and crafted with care, each charm becomes a symbol of growth, resilience, and individuality, inviting wearers to celebrate their unique journeys through timeless, meaningful design. Co-founder Aditya Modak tells us more.
Charm with meaning: The Bliss collection redefines everyday adornment
How does the Bliss collection aim to transform jewellery from a decorative item into a meaningful emotional statement?
We have always believed that jewellery has the power to communicate silently. With Bliss, the attempt was to make that communication more intentional. Every piece in the collection is built around a feeling, whether it is affection, appreciation, hope, or a sense of individuality. It is about carrying a symbol that reflects something personal. This shift from ornamentation to emotional expression is what we have tried to enable through this collection. The packaging reinforces this idea. Each charm comes in a small glass bottle that feels less like a product and more like a message, almost like it’s meant to be treasured.
Can you describe how nature-inspired motifs in the collection are connected to themes of growth, renewal, or healing?
Many of the motifs in Bliss draw directly from nature. Leaves, for example, stand for growth and resilience. Stars often remind us of guidance or aspirations, or charm someone going through a period of change or healing, or someone who wants to mark a new beginning; these symbols can take on a very personal significance. That connection between the natural world and human emotion is what we hoped to capture in a minimal but meaningful way.
What challenges did you face in balancing intricate design details with the affordability and accessibility goals of the collection?
This was one of the toughest aspects of designing Bliss. When you are working with silver and you want to keep the price point accessible, every design decision matters. The charm has to be visually striking at a small scale, but also simple enough to produce efficiently. We spent a lot of time refining the scale, the detailing, and the polish of each piece so that it stayed true to the emotional intent while remaining affordable.
How do the charms encourage wearers to express their individuality in a way traditional jewellery might not?
Traditional jewellery often comes with fixed associations. It is meant for weddings, festivals, or other specific events. Bliss is the opposite. It is meant to reflect the wearer’s mood, memory, or moment. You might choose a charm because it reminds you of someone or because it reflects something you have recently overcome. There are no rules about how to wear it or why to choose it. That openness allows people to build their own meaning into each piece. In that sense, it becomes less about conforming to tradition and more about expressing who you are or what matters to you right now.
In what ways does the collection invite customers to create personal narratives or memories linked to each charm?
The design of the collection and the packaging both play a role here because the pieces are small, symbolic, and bottled; they feel like they carry a story. You could buy one for yourself after reaching a goal, or someone else might gift it to you after an important event. Over time, people attach their own meanings into these pieces. That could be tied to a date, a conversation, a place, or even just a feeling. What we have tried to do is create a framework that allows those narratives to form naturally, without trying to define them too rigidly.
Could you explain the symbolism behind some of the less obvious motifs in the collection?
Some of the motifs in Bliss are intentionally left open to interpretation. For example, the musical note charm could mean something different to each person: it might reflect a love for music, a special song, or even a shared memory. A compass could stand for travel, but it could also be about finding direction in life. We did not want to assign fixed meanings to every charm. The goal was to leave enough space for people to project their own experiences onto them. This approach keeps the collection personal and avoids making it feel too prescriptive.
How do the design and packaging together create a multi-sensory gifting experience that elevates emotional connection?
We put a lot of thought into how the product would be received, not just what it looked like. The glass bottle packaging is a deliberate departure from standard jewellery boxes. It is compact, transparent, and has a handcrafted feel. When someone opens it or hands it over, it feels like a message in a bottle. That is the experience we wanted to create. The way it looks, feels, and is presented all come together to make the act of gifting more personal. It turns what could have been a simple transaction into a more meaningful exchange.
How does Bliss fit into current trends around mindful consumption and gifting with intention?
There is a clear shift in how people are buying jewellery today. It is less about the occasion and more about intent. Customers are looking for products that are meaningful, well-priced, and versatile. Bliss sits well within that space. It is minimal, emotionally driven, and reflects the idea that jewellery does not have to be grand or expensive to be thoughtful. By focusing on symbolism and presentation, we are encouraging people to buy with a sense of purpose.
Prices start at ₹1,200.
Available in stores.
