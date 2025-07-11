Celebrate the monsoon with aquamarine and dual-tone silver jewellery

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons, the brand known for its 92.5 per cent certified sterling silver, premium brass, and affordable diamond jewellery, has unveiled a new Monsoon Collection that channels the spirit of the rainy season with elegance and subtlety.
Aditya Modak, co-founder of the brand, shares that the inspiration came directly from the mood of the monsoons in India. “There’s something calming and deeply nostalgic about this season—from the scent of the first rain to the way the world feels renewed. We wanted to capture that emotion in jewellery that feels poetic and expressive, without being overly literal,” he says.
The collection features design elements like flowing lines, leaf motifs, sea-inspired shapes, and soft hues of blue—capturing the essence of rain, coastal serenity, and natural freshness. “These pieces are meant to feel personal and intimate. Whether it’s a teardrop-shaped gem that catches light like a raindrop, or the gentle curves of a starfish that evoke beachside walks, each piece is tied to an emotion,” says Aditya.
Standouts from the collection include the Subtle Taste Bracelet, with its dual-tone chains and soft pink stones—an effortless blend of elegance and modernity. The Dazzling Water Droplets Earrings, set with pear-cut aquamarines, mirror the soft blues of a rain-washed sky. Meanwhile, the Butterfly Couple Necklace, gold-toned and delicately crafted, tells a story of transformation and renewal.
“The designs embrace a softer direction, blending seasonal cues with distinct craftsmanship,” adds Aditya. Expect intricate open-work patterns, dual-tone finishes, pearl drops, textured leaves, and marine-inspired forms—all woven into versatile, statement-making pieces.
Prices start at Rs 799. Available online.
