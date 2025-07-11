Celebrate the monsoon with aquamarine and dual-tone silver jewellery

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons, the brand known for its 92.5 per cent certified sterling silver, premium brass, and affordable diamond jewellery, has unveiled a new Monsoon Collection that channels the spirit of the rainy season with elegance and subtlety.

Capturing the essence of rain with flowing, nature-inspired designs

Aditya Modak, co-founder of the brand, shares that the inspiration came directly from the mood of the monsoons in India. “There’s something calming and deeply nostalgic about this season—from the scent of the first rain to the way the world feels renewed. We wanted to capture that emotion in jewellery that feels poetic and expressive, without being overly literal,” he says.