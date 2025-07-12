Meeras Collection by Hiranya marries craft and modern ease

“Meeras was inspired by the idea of preserving and celebrating the cultural traditions we’ve inherited. It reflects our interest in reconnecting with timeless Indian textiles and craftsmanship in a way that feels relevant today,” says Ayesha.

Meeras means inheritance, and Ayesha has interpreted it as a blend of the old and the new. “The fabrics reference tradition, while the silhouettes and cuts are updated for modern ease. The collection focuses on keeping the soul of heritage alive without being dated,” she shares.

From the breathability of handwoven khadi jamdani—perfect for hot summer days—to the refined comfort of spun cotton pinstripes, ideal for cooler holiday destinations where sweaters feel too heavy, each piece is made to travel with you.

“For formal occasions under golden summer light, we bring in a touch of softness and sheen with handspun silks—adding subtle elegance without compromising comfort. And when the evening calls for something ethereal, our lightweight tissue fabrics with hints of zari shimmer softly, perfect for soirées and garden parties,” says Ayesha.

Whether you’re dressing for a weekend escape, a casual brunch, or a twilight celebration, this collection covers every summer mood and moment—relaxed, refined, and endlessly wearable. The silhouettes are designed to feel easy and natural, while the muted tones keep the collection calm and understated. “We wanted it to feel refined without being overwhelming. The collection includes handwoven fabrics, weaving techniques like jamdani, and traditional

surface detailing done in collaboration with artisans. We’ve kept the techniques subtle so they blend naturally into the garments,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 11,800. Available online.

Email: manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

X: @ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress