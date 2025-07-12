Raja Kumari unveils couture collaboration with reimagined track

Singer-songwriter Raja Kumari has turned a leaf on a new chapter through a visionary collaboration that is redefining the intersection of music, fashion and cultural identity. The singer has unveiled a couture in collaboration with Kalki fashion, embellished by her reimagined track, LA India, calling it a celebration of “identity, power, and heritage”.

Raja Kumari launches couture collaboration

The track is a powerful sonic manifesto celebrating Indian origin and global identity. To amplify this message, Raja Kumari also filmed a captivating music video for the collection, where her music dictates the narrative and couture becomes an extension of her artistic expression.

Talking about the collection, she said, “This collection is a celebration of identity, power, and heritage. We’ve created something for the main characters, the rule-breakers, the glam goddesses. This is Desi luxury on a global frequency. I hope every woman who wears these pieces feels seen, celebrated, and unstoppable.”