Raya captures the essence of modern femininity, which finds strength in softness

Some things just work better when opposites come together. Like sweet and salty, soft light on a rainy day, or an old song with a new beat. These contrasts don’t fight each other — they make each other shine. That same idea inspires Raya, a collection by designer and fashion brand Ritika Arya Jain, where power and softness meet in perfect balance. “At the core of Raya is the idea of poised strength. I wanted each garment to feel both intimate and dramatic — like a quiet statement that sits in your mind,” Ritika shares.
The collection explores contrasts from fabric with sculpted silhouettes which are softened by delicate fabrics, and heritage textiles reinterpreted through modern tailoring. “My design vocabulary has always been about balancing structure and softness, I’m inspired by Indian craft, but I like to interpret it through a contemporary lens — making it feel fresh, yet in touch with our roots,” Ritika says. Every piece tells a story of transformation, where the past and present meet and creates a quiet collaboration.
Raya debuts the house’s new signature shade, citrus silk — a vibrant lime yellow that breathes freshness into the collection. Alongside it, a palette of muted metallics such as clear silver, antique gold, ivory, black, and onion pink add to the depth and elegance. Fabrics range from sheer organza and rich Banarasi weaves to delicate floral lace, chosen for their ability to flow while simultaneously holding form. From oversized jacket dresses to corseted tops and pre-draped saris, the silhouettes reflect a seamless blend of Indian and Western influences. “The use of pure fabrics, layered drapes, and artisanal embellishments make these pieces stand out, reflecting the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship and modern elegance,” Ritika adds.
What makes Raya truly shine is the exhaustive craftsmanship that went into it. Hand-cut 3D floral appliqués, intricate threadwork, and fine detailing elevate every piece into art. “A moment I remember vividly was while working on the silk taffeta flowers, each petal was shaped by hand, and I think that care, that emotion, shows in the final garment,” recalls Ritika.
The collection was the result of hours of experimentation, refining, and a strong determination to the message it aims to convey. Standout pieces include the Olive flora corset, the Pisa co-ord set, and the Noira cape — all designed to embody the elegant strength.
Ritika sees the pieces in Raya as future heirlooms because they feel timeless, striking, and deeply personal. “I want women to feel powerful. There’s strength in softness, and I think that’s what modern femininity is really about,” she says. The essence of Raya is celebrating women who are quietly confident and unafraid to embrace both tradition and transformation.
Price starts at INR 13,800. Available online.
