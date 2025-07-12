Raya captures the essence of modern femininity, which finds strength in softness

Some things just work better when opposites come together. Like sweet and salty, soft light on a rainy day, or an old song with a new beat. These contrasts don’t fight each other — they make each other shine. That same idea inspires Raya, a collection by designer and fashion brand Ritika Arya Jain, where power and softness meet in perfect balance. “At the core of Raya is the idea of poised strength. I wanted each garment to feel both intimate and dramatic — like a quiet statement that sits in your mind,” Ritika shares.

Raya is a blend of modern sensibilities and Indian craft

The collection explores contrasts from fabric with sculpted silhouettes which are softened by delicate fabrics, and heritage textiles reinterpreted through modern tailoring. “My design vocabulary has always been about balancing structure and softness, I’m inspired by Indian craft, but I like to interpret it through a contemporary lens — making it feel fresh, yet in touch with our roots,” Ritika says. Every piece tells a story of transformation, where the past and present meet and creates a quiet collaboration.