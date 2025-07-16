This Goa-inspired collection talks about the lesser-explored side of the tourist paradise

When you think of Goa, two distinct pictures come to the mind. One with serene beaches, blue waters, waves hitting the shore, sand sparkling in the sun, palm trees, and beautiful sunsets. The other picture, inspired by North Goa, would be cafés lined up on every street, bars and clubs lighting up the nightlife, shacks on the beach and the youth having the time of their lives. Hidden between these two worlds is a side of Goa lesser explored.

The Portuguese influence, the stories of not tourists, but families living there for generations. The ornamental iron railings, stained glasses, chipped paint, Indo-Portuguese tiles and the verandas which have seen conversations of generations. Vasavi’s Echoes of Goa is reminiscent of this side of the state — lived in, but probably withering away.

The colour palette is breezy with muted tones, a reflection of Goa’s own palette

The collection entails oversized shirts, cropped fits, and relaxed trousers — streetwear that speaks with depth, for those who find beauty in the overlooked. The colour palette is breezy with muted tones, a reflection of Goa’s own palette. Pastel house fronts, faded yellows, coastal greens, rust tones, and sun-bleached blues. Even the embroidery shades are picked from colours you’d find walking down a South Goan street on a humid afternoon.