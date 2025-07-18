Discover bold and elegant gold jewellery designed for after dark

While Zen Diamond is no stranger to luxurious design—its presence spans over 400 stores globally—Soirée marks a clear evolution in the brand’s aesthetic. These are not your grandmother’s gold pieces. The silhouettes are clean, the finishes luminous, and the mood unmistakably modern. Think European refinement meets Indian sensibility, anchored by what Neil calls the “hallmark Italian finish.”

That signature polish isn’t just for show. Each piece undergoes a meticulous process—first, detailed sketches, then 3D modeling, followed by expert rendering and hand-finishing by artisans trained in traditional goldwork. “The Italian finish requires a very specific kind of polish. It’s what gives the jewellery that liquid shine, that soft yet sculptural effect,” Neil explains.

So what defines the Soirée woman? She’s bold, but not loud. She might layer pieces from the brand’s Enchanté line for a softer daytime look—or let a single sculptural cuff or openwork necklace carry the night. “We designed Soirée with versatility in mind. It’s not just about dressing up. It’s about dressing with intent,” Neil notes.

The collection also taps into some of the year’s biggest jewellery trends—warm gold tones, minimal forms with maximum impact, and, of course, layering. “There’s a real move toward jewellery that speaks—quietly or not—about individuality. And sculptural gold is at the heart of that conversation. We believe that statement jewellery shouldn’t be reserved for rare occasions or high budgets,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 30,000. Available online.

