Kahaniyaan is inspired by the carefree charm of growing up in Indian households

For many of us who grew up in the retro era, life had its own rhythm. Middle-class Indian households were a world within themselves, shaped by routine and emotions. We remember our mothers moving gracefully through the kitchen, grinding chutneys on a sil batta, storing snacks in towering steel dabbas, or sun-drying pickles on terraces. Fathers, ever composed, reading the morning newspaper front to back, tuning in to cricket commentary on the radio. And then, the home itself, a space layered with memories: rotary telephones with long, tangled cords and that unmistakable ‘tring-tring’, cassette players and audio tapes we lovingly rewound with pencils, drawing hopscotch grids with chalk on the floor, playing pitthu or stapu until the streetlights came on. Bringing this nostalgia to life, Ganga Fashions’ latest edit Kahaniyaan is a heartfelt expression of the feeling of growing up in Indian households.
The creative director, Karishma Dalal says, “It’s inspired by little moments etched in memory, like summer golas, multani mitti face packs, afternoons spent painting on the floor, and the soft hum of Doordarshan in the background.”
Well, it’s no surprise that each idea, concept, and collection from the brand feels so thoughtfully rooted, because what truly sets it apart is its emotionally driven storytelling. More than just a lineup of garments, each edit is a narrative woven with culture and craft. As Karishma often puts it, “We’re not trend-led; we focus on building long-term wardrobe staples with sentimental value.”
For Kahaniyaan, she went ahead with soft cottons and cotton-linens, which are lightweight and breathable. Whereas, the colour palette leans into faded nostalgia: mint green, powder blue, vintage pink, and chai brown. She continues, “The outfits in this drop are elevated by hand-embroidered motifs like stitched florals, framed pocket stories, and pintuck details, which enhance the garments while echoing handcrafted memory-keeping.”
Kahaniyaan features embroidered kurta sets, pleated dresses, and easy co-ord sets with pockets. “These are versatile pieces ideal for everyday wear, slow weekends, casual work days, or even light festive gatherings when styled right,” adds Karishma.
When it comes to craftsmanship, Kahaniyaan owes much to the hands that brought it to life. Skilled karigars from Gujarat, many of whom have been working with Karishma for over a decade, have lent their time-honoured expertise to the collection.
Speaking about the unique yet vintage-inspired campaign shoot, Karishma shares, “We shot the campaign in a real, old Jaipur home with natural light, original wooden furniture, and minimal styling.”
While the mood is steeped in retro charm, the silhouettes remain rooted in the present, with relaxed fits, practical pockets, and breathable fabrics. The emotional storytelling resonates across generations. “For younger audiences, it sparks a sense of familiarity, echoes of their mother’s or nani’s wardrobe, while also aligning with today’s growing love for all things retro,” concludes Karishma.
Prices start at Rs 3,850.
Available online.
