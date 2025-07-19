Kahaniyaan is inspired by the carefree charm of growing up in Indian households

For many of us who grew up in the retro era, life had its own rhythm. Middle-class Indian households were a world within themselves, shaped by routine and emotions. We remember our mothers moving gracefully through the kitchen, grinding chutneys on a sil batta, storing snacks in towering steel dabbas, or sun-drying pickles on terraces. Fathers, ever composed, reading the morning newspaper front to back, tuning in to cricket commentary on the radio. And then, the home itself, a space layered with memories: rotary telephones with long, tangled cords and that unmistakable ‘tring-tring’, cassette players and audio tapes we lovingly rewound with pencils, drawing hopscotch grids with chalk on the floor, playing pitthu or stapu until the streetlights came on. Bringing this nostalgia to life, Ganga Fashions’ latest edit Kahaniyaan is a heartfelt expression of the feeling of growing up in Indian households.

The edit is inspired by little moments etched in memory

The creative director, Karishma Dalal says, “It’s inspired by little moments etched in memory, like summer golas, multani mitti face packs, afternoons spent painting on the floor, and the soft hum of Doordarshan in the background.”

Well, it’s no surprise that each idea, concept, and collection from the brand feels so thoughtfully rooted, because what truly sets it apart is its emotionally driven storytelling. More than just a lineup of garments, each edit is a narrative woven with culture and craft. As Karishma often puts it, “We’re not trend-led; we focus on building long-term wardrobe staples with sentimental value.”