Lengcha by Galli uses age old Bengali embroidery to create modern pieces

What started as a simple way to reuse old saris and dhotis by turning them into quilts and wraps has now become one of India’s most loved embroidery styles, kantha. Known for its clean stitches, soft texture, and beautiful storytelling, kantha holds generations of warmth and history. With rows of running stitches, artisans hand-embroidered scenes from everyday life, old stories, and local traditions. Flowers, animals, and patterns — every motif has meaning.

Galli’s latest collection Lengcha gives kantha a modern twist for younger, global audiences

“This technique has mostly been seen on saris and dupattas, which younger people often don’t connect with. We wanted to change that by mixing it with bold, graphic designs on fun everyday clothes,” says founder Abhimanyu Milan.