Lengcha by Galli uses age old Bengali embroidery to create modern pieces

What started as a simple way to reuse old saris and dhotis by turning them into quilts and wraps has now become one of India’s most loved embroidery styles, kantha. Known for its clean stitches, soft texture, and beautiful storytelling, kantha holds generations of warmth and history. With rows of running stitches, artisans hand-embroidered scenes from everyday life, old stories, and local traditions. Flowers, animals, and patterns — every motif has meaning.
“This technique has mostly been seen on saris and dupattas, which younger people often don’t connect with. We wanted to change that by mixing it with bold, graphic designs on fun everyday clothes,” says founder Abhimanyu Milan.
The collection has been handcrafted by over 1,000 women artisans in Shantiniketan — the very birthplace of kantha, making it a proud example of sustainable fashion. Every piece tells a story. The Headache rani tee is inspired by an old Bengali astrologer, with her cosmic predictions stitched into the sleeves using kantha, along with stars and celestial designs. Another piece, Artery, shows a mechanical heart—its valves linked by kantha stitches, ending in a rose.
From the jet-black cotton-satin shirt Eye-Shadow stitched in eight colourful threads, to neon green outerwear with sporty raglan sleeves, Lengcha balances comfort with deep cultural roots. Designed for easy, everyday wear, these pieces work just as well for brunches as they do for music gigs or a night out.
And while the collection speaks through style, it often sparks fun conversations too. At a Mumbai exhibition, a customer who loved the Headache rani tee was hesitant to buy it as he feared the astrologer’s script might bring arguments into his relationship! “We had to assure him it’s just a vintage harvest prediction,” laughs Abhimanyu.
Galli is all about bringing identity back into what we wear. “Whether it’s streetwear or high fashion, our clothes represent India—and reflect the thought and personality of the person wearing them,” says Abhimanyu. With Lengcha, kantha moves beyond saris and into everyday wear with tees, jackets, and party shirts. It’s storytelling, stitched for right now.
Prices start at INR 2,995.
Available online.
